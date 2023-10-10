iOS 17 update for iPhone 15 Pro models fixes camera issue too

After the various complaints of overheating iPhone 15, Apple has finally taken steps to address concerns regarding the overheating of its iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple has recently released iOS 17.0.3 to tackle the overheating problem.This software update not only tackles the heating problem but also brings a solution to an obscure camera issue. Know more about this:

New iOS update to fix camera problem?

According to a report by Forbes, a problem surfaced when some users experienced issues with their front-facing cameras after repairs. YouTuber Phone Repair Guru and iFixit discovered that swapping the front-facing camera module for an identical part from another iPhone 15 caused functionality problems. While the camera feed wouldn't load initially, a factory reset fixed this issue. Unfortunately, after the reset, the shutter button ceased to function.

iFixit attributed this problem to Apple's serialization policy, which pairs certain components like the battery and display with the logic board. Replacing these parts without Apple's calibration tool can lead to the loss of features. This tool is only accessible to Apple and certified repair shops.

However, Ricky Panesar, founder of iCorrect, found a glimmer of hope for users facing camera issues. He observed that the disabled camera features on repaired iPhone 15 units were restored after updating the devices to iOS 17. 0.3. Panesar believes that Apple might be reconsidering its stance on serialization too.

This potential shift in Apple's approach to serialization aligns with its recent change in stance regarding California's right to repair bill SB 244. Apple, previously opposed the bill, but has now endorsed it, albeit with conditions, making it easier for consumers and third-party repair shops to access parts, tools, and diagnostics for repairs.

While this might signal a loosening of Apple's grip on independent repair, it remains challenging for third parties outside the Independent Repair Provider Programme to replace certain components due to serialization. Features like the cycle count, which displays the battery's charge history, are lost when unauthorized battery replacements are made.

Panesar suggests a middle ground where devices can verify the integrity of components, allowing genuine parts made by Apple to be used without hectic processes. This approach could ensure the device recognizes authentic components and maintains essential features while restricting access to non-genuine parts.

Apple's iOS 17.0.3 update appears to be addressing both overheating concerns and camera issues for iPhone 15 users.

