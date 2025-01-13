iOS 18.3 is all set to be the next major update for compatible iPhones, following the release of iOS 18.2 last December and its subsequent bug-fix update, iOS 18.2.1, which launched just a few days ago. This update is anticipated to bring a handful of minor enhancements and, according to reports, may introduce a brand-new app called ‘Invites.' Here's what we know so far about iOS 18.3.

iOS 18.3 Features - What We Expect

In the second beta of iOS 18.3, 9to5Mac reported spotting a new app called ‘Invites.' Although traces of this app were first found in the iOS 18.2 beta, the publication has now confirmed its presence again in iOS 18.3 beta 2.

The ‘Invites' app could allow users to organise meetings and in-person events. While the Calendar app already offers similar functionality, it is likely to come with additional features, potentially integrating with iCloud and even providing a web version through iCloud. However, it's worth noting that Apple has not officially announced this app yet. So, what comes out with iOS 18.3 is still up in the air.

Another feature in iOS 18.3 is support for robotic vacuum cleaners in the Home app. This new functionality will allow users to control their robotic vacuum cleaners, integrate them with Siri, and utilise automation features through the app.

Additionally, repeat calculations in the Calculator app have been spotted in iOS 18.3 beta. This feature enables users to perform consecutive operations using the equals button.

There are also reports of UI tweaks throughout iOS 18.3. These include changes to the appearance of Apple's Apple Image Playground icon, and various aesthetic improvements across the user interface, such as updated Camera Control settings icon (support for dark mode), and even bug fixes related to iOS updates.

iOS 18.3: Release Timeline

Apple released the iOS 18.3 beta earlier this month, on January 7. The final public version is expected to roll out by the end of January or February, based on reports. However, it's important to note that this update may not be feature-heavy, as no major Apple Intelligence features have been confirmed in the early beta builds. Ergo, users should keep their expectations in check for this update.