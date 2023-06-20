iPhone 12 mini gets a massive price cut! Check out the discounts, offers here

Grab the iPhone 12 mini at a much lower price with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 13:05 IST
Apple's mini smartphone range provides users with great features. The iPhone 12 mini smartphone is an excellent flagship phone in a compact form with a cheaper price than other Apple smartphones. It features an all-screen OLED display with an A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation neural engine processor and 64 GB of storage.

To get this amazing smartphone, you can get a great deal on the iPhone 12 mini right now with amazing discounts, in addition to bank benefits and exchange offers. Know more details here.

iPhone 12 mini Discount

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has drastically reduced the price of the iPhone 12 mini by a huge amount, you can get it today at a very low price. Here's how.

The iPhone 12 mini, 64GB variant is originally retailed at the price of Rs. 59,900. However, on Flipkart, you can get the smartphone for just Rs. 50,999 with a discount of 14%.

The discount does not end here. Additionally, you can lower the price of the iPhone 12 mini with the help of exchange benefits and bank offers.

Other offers

To enjoy more benefits, you can avail of exchange bonuses and offers on the iPhone 12 mini. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you exchange your old working smartphone. The exchange price solely depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Additionally, you also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

iPhone 12 mini Bank offers

Buyers can get a flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999 on EMI Transactions. Also, get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Why should you trade in your old smartphone?

There are many benefits to exchanging your old smartphone. Firstly, you can get a massive cost cut when you exchange your old device. Secondly, you get a better deal on your old smartphone. Lastly, your old smartphones will not be of any use once you buy a new one. So instead of keeping your old devices at home, trade your old smartphone which can be used by anyone. Furthermore, the most essential benefit of exchanging your device is that it reduces your carbon footprint and helps reduce e-waste!

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 13:05 IST
