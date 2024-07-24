 iPhone 14 available with 23% discount on Amazon: Check price, specifications and more | Mobile News

iPhone 14 available with 23% discount on Amazon: Check price, specifications and more

The iPhone 14, originally priced at Rs. 79,900, is now available for Rs. 61,790 on Amazon, marking a significant 23% discount. This price reduction offers consumers an opportunity to own the latest Apple smartphone with advanced features and robust durability at a more affordable rate.

Jul 24 2024
iPhone 14 available with 23% discount on Amazon: Check price, specifications and more
The iPhone 14 is now more affordable on Amazon, featuring a stunning display, advanced camera system, innovative safety technology, and robust durability. (Amazon)

The iPhone 14, launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900, is now available on Amazon for Rs. 61,790, reflecting a substantial 23% discount. This price reduction makes the latest model from Apple more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

iPhone 14: Key Features and Specifications

The iPhone 14 boasts a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, providing users with a vibrant and high-definition viewing experience. This display technology ensures that colors are vivid, and the brightness is optimal for various lighting conditions.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera system, designed to capture high-quality photos in any light. The camera setup includes features that enhance image clarity and detail, making it easier to take stunning pictures even in challenging environments.

For video recording, the iPhone 14 introduces Cinematic mode, which supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 frames per second. This feature allows users to create professional-grade videos with ease. Additionally, the new Action mode delivers smooth and steady handheld video footage, reducing the impact of movement and shaking.

One of the standout safety features of the iPhone 14 is Crash Detection. This technology automatically calls for help when it detects a severe car accident, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

Battery life is another area where the iPhone 14 excels. The device offers all-day battery performance, ensuring that users can go through their day without worrying about recharging. It also supports up to 20 hours of video playback, making it ideal for long periods of media consumption.
 

iPhone 14 Amazon Deal: Is It Worth It?

Durability is a significant consideration for many smartphone users, and the iPhone 14 addresses this with industry-leading features. It comes equipped with Ceramic Shield, which provides enhanced protection against drops and scratches. Additionally, the device is water-resistant, adding an extra layer of security against accidental spills and submersion.

In summary, the iPhone 14 is now more affordable than ever on Amazon, thanks to a 23% discount. With its impressive display, advanced camera system, innovative safety features, long-lasting battery, and robust durability, it remains a top choice for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone.

