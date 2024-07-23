 OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new-gen model: Here's how much it costs now | Mobile News

OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new-gen model: Here's how much it costs now

Following the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus has announced a second price reduction for its previous model, the OnePlus Pad. The new prices make the tablet more competitive in the market, offering enhanced features at a reduced cost.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 06:50 IST
OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new-gen model: Here's how much it costs now
OnePlus has reduced the prices of its OnePlus Pad following the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, making it more affordable and competitive in the market. (OnePlus)

OnePlus  recently unveiled its latest premium Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, during its Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy. In a move that follows this launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has significantly reduced the prices of its earlier model, the OnePlus Pad, which was introduced last year.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here's what happened

You may be interested in

OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
10% OFF
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999₹38,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
7% OFF
OnePlus Open
  • Emerald Dusk
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹139,999₹149,999
Buy now

OnePlus Pad Price Cut Details

This marks the second price reduction for the OnePlus Pad this year. The tablet initially saw a price drop of 1,500 in February. Originally, the OnePlus Pad was available in two variants: the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model priced at 37,999, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model priced at 39,999. Following the first price cut, these variants were available for 36,499 and 38,499, respectively.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, with the latest price cut of 3,500, the OnePlus Pad's 8GB version is priced at 32,999, while the 12GB version is available for 34,999. This reduction makes the tablet more competitive in the market, particularly given its specifications and features.

Read More: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Foldable smartphone with potential but is it worth Rs.99999?

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The OnePlus Pad boasts a sleek and lightweight design with a curved frame, available in a Halo Green colour option. It comes with a range of accessories, including the OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Folio case.

The tablet features an 11.6-inch display with a high resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. It supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and includes Dolby Vision technology for enhanced visual performance. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Storage options for the OnePlus Pad include 128GB and 256GB, and it operates on Android 13 with OnePlus's customized OxygenOS 13.1 overlay. For photography, the tablet is equipped with a 13MP rear camera featuring an LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera. The audio experience is bolstered by quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a substantial 9510mAh battery, which supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Also Read: Meta trying to mimic Apple feature? New patent reveals how Vision Pro may 'inspire' next Meta headset

The recent price cut for the OnePlus Pad makes it a more appealing option for consumers, offering advanced features and a competitive price point. With its robust specifications and stylish design, the OnePlus Pad continues to be a strong contender in the Android tablet market.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 06:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series launch likely in september: design, camera and other specs leaked till now iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 15 price drops on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 series expected launch date: know when the new-gen iphone model will be announced motorola edge 50 neo specifications leaked ahead of launch: design, camera and everything we know so far google pixel 9 pro fold india launch on august 14: here’s what google should do to rival samsung galaxy fold’s dominance oneplus open 2 may come with 6000mah battery, may give tough fight to galaxy z fold 6- all details iphone 15 gets a huge price cut in amazon prime day sale 2024: check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail oneplus 12 to get massive off during amazon prime day sale 2024: check price after bank offers, discount
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new-gen model: Here's how much it costs now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets