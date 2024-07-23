OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new-gen model: Here's how much it costs now

OnePlus recently unveiled its latest premium Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, during its Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy. In a move that follows this launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has significantly reduced the prices of its earlier model, the OnePlus Pad, which was introduced last year.

OnePlus Pad Price Cut Details

This marks the second price reduction for the OnePlus Pad this year. The tablet initially saw a price drop of ₹1,500 in February. Originally, the OnePlus Pad was available in two variants: the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model priced at ₹37,999, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model priced at ₹39,999. Following the first price cut, these variants were available for ₹36,499 and ₹38,499, respectively.

Now, with the latest price cut of ₹3,500, the OnePlus Pad's 8GB version is priced at ₹32,999, while the 12GB version is available for ₹34,999. This reduction makes the tablet more competitive in the market, particularly given its specifications and features.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The OnePlus Pad boasts a sleek and lightweight design with a curved frame, available in a Halo Green colour option. It comes with a range of accessories, including the OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Folio case.

The tablet features an 11.6-inch display with a high resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. It supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and includes Dolby Vision technology for enhanced visual performance. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Storage options for the OnePlus Pad include 128GB and 256GB, and it operates on Android 13 with OnePlus's customized OxygenOS 13.1 overlay. For photography, the tablet is equipped with a 13MP rear camera featuring an LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera. The audio experience is bolstered by quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a substantial 9510mAh battery, which supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The recent price cut for the OnePlus Pad makes it a more appealing option for consumers, offering advanced features and a competitive price point. With its robust specifications and stylish design, the OnePlus Pad continues to be a strong contender in the Android tablet market.

