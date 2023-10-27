Icon

iPhone 14 Plus price drop! Get 18% discount on Flipkart

iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 64999 on Flipkart. Check out the price cut amount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 13:25 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart is offering amazing discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Check for more offers. (Apple)

If you've been looking to buy an iPhone, this could be the perfect moment to turn that dream into reality. Flipkart, a renowned online shopping platform, is presently offering an irresistible deal on the all-new iPhone 14 Plus. This high-end smartphone has received a substantial price cut, and there are a slew of additional incentives waiting to be explored. Let's delve into the details and unravel this limited-time offer.

iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Deal details

In the spirit of the festive season, Flipkart has slashed the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This premium smartphone is now available at a remarkable price of just Rs. 64999, a significant drop from its original price tag of Rs. 79900. This translates to an astonishing 18 percent discount that is part of the ongoing Flipkart sale. However, that's not where the excitement ends; Flipkart has more up its sleeve. To sweeten the deal, they are also offering enticing bank and exchange offers, making this an unbeatable proposition for smartphone enthusiasts.

Additional perks

The deal on the iPhone 14 Plus at Flipkart doesn't merely stop at the initial discount. There are more tantalizing offers that can make your purchase even more appealing. If you happen to be a Kotak Bank Credit Card holder, you're in for a special treat. By availing of this offer, you can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1250, on orders exceeding Rs. 5000. This not only adds to your savings but also enhances the overall value of this deal. To further reduce the price of your new iPhone, you can opt for the exchange offer, which has the potential to save you up to an impressive Rs. 39150. To check the availability of the exchange offer in your area, simply enter your PIN code. Keep in mind that to maximize your savings through the exchange, the condition of your old phone should be in excellent shape.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus is more than just an attractive price tag; it's packed with remarkable features that will elevate your smartphone experience. With a generous 128 GB storage capacity and a stunning Blue color that's bound to turn heads, this device exudes style and functionality. It comes with a 1-year warranty for the phone and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, ensuring quality and durability.

It features a Super Retina XDR display. Meticulously designed to enhance productivity and comfort, the 6.7-inch screen delivers vibrant colors and razor-sharp details.

This premium smartphone consists of a 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera, complete with Portrait mode for impeccable Focus and Depth Control, allowing you to capture artistic photos effortlessly. The iPhone 14 Plus is also equipped with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. Thanks to its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20 W adapter (sold separately). What's more, it offers an impressive 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

With all these incredible features and a limited-time offer on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus is an opportunity you don't want to miss. Head to Flipkart today and secure your very own iPhone 14 Plus before this extraordinary deal expires.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 12:46 IST
