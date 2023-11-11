iPhone 14 price cut: Get 17% discount, plus bank and exchange offers too!

Diwali, the most awaited festival of the year is finally here and most of e-commerce platforms are taking advantage of this opportunity. They are offering hefty discounts on various electronic products including laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. If you were looking to get a good discount on Apple iPhones, this is the time. Currently, Flipkart is offering a good deal on Apple iPhone 14. And along with the initial discounts, there are other bank and exchange offers also available. Check out the details below.

iPhone 14 price cut

This festive season Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 by a significant amount. Now, you can buy this premium smartphone for just Rs. 57999. The original iPhone 14 price that is listed on Flipkart is Rs.69900. This makes it an amazing discount of 17 percent. If you want to enter the premium smartphone users community that too at a lower price, you should make good use of this opportunity. The sale doesn't stop here. Flipkart is offering other exchange and bank offers too. Check out the offers below.

Other offers

If you want good savings on the purchase of iPhone 14, you should use your bank credit cards or debit cards. If you possess a SBI credit card, then you have an amazing opportunity to get a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Apart from that, if you have an old smartphone that is in excellent condition that you can trade in, then you might get an exchange offer of up to ₹42000. This will help you buy the iPhone 14 at a much lower cost Please note that before choosing the exchange offer, you will have to check if it is available in your area or not. To check this, you have to enter the PIN code of your area. Please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform. Therefore, check all the details properly before using these offers.

This exclusive offer on iPhone 14 may not be available for long and it is possible that this premium smartphone will go out of stock. So hurry up and grab the offer now if it suits your requirements.

