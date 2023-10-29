Icon

iPhone 15 charging problem in BMW cars: Apple reacts

Apple acknowledges iPhone 15 charging problem in BMW cars, and urges users to avoid these chargers temporarily.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 12:26 IST
Icon
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
iPhone 15
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
iPhone 15
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
iPhone 15
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
iPhone 15
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
Apple acknowledges iPhone 15 compatibility issues with BMW wireless chargers. (AFP)

Apple has addressed the growing concerns raised by iPhone 15 users who reported issues with their device's NFC chips while using BMW's in-car wireless charging. The problem has left many frustrated, but relief may be on the horizon. Apple has disclosed in an internal memo to third-party repair providers that a forthcoming software update, expected later this year, should rectify the issue affecting a "low number" of in-car wireless chargers, preventing them from "temporarily" disabling the iPhone 15 NFC chips.

The NFC chip in the iPhone 15 plays a pivotal role in features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users encountering this issue receive a discouraging "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message within the Wallet app. In some cases, Apple has replaced the affected iPhones after confirming NFC chip failure, but this has proven to be a temporary solution, as the replacement iPhones remain susceptible to the same problem, according to a Macrumors report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple's Interim Solution and User Precautions

Apple's recommended course of action until the fix is implemented: iPhone 15 users experiencing these issues should refrain from using their wireless chargers in BMW vehicles. The problem has sparked complaints from affected users on various platforms, including Reddit, Apple's Support community, and MacRumors' own forums.

BMW's Role in the Issue

BMW seemed to acknowledge the issue earlier this month when the BMW UK X account responded to a complaint, stating that the company was collaborating with Apple to investigate the problem. As of now, there is no straightforward method for identifying which BMW models are affected. Therefore, if you own a BMW or a Toyota Supra equipped with a wireless charger, it is advisable to avoid using it until the issue is fully resolved.

While the majority of complaints have originated from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, it is essential to note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might also be susceptible to the issue. Consequently, owners of any iPhone 15 model should exercise caution until this compatibility issue is effectively addressed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 12:26 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 charging problem in BMW cars: Apple reacts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon