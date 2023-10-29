iPhone 15 charging problem in BMW cars: Apple reacts

Apple has addressed the growing concerns raised by iPhone 15 users who reported issues with their device's NFC chips while using BMW's in-car wireless charging. The problem has left many frustrated, but relief may be on the horizon. Apple has disclosed in an internal memo to third-party repair providers that a forthcoming software update, expected later this year, should rectify the issue affecting a "low number" of in-car wireless chargers, preventing them from "temporarily" disabling the iPhone 15 NFC chips.

The NFC chip in the iPhone 15 plays a pivotal role in features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users encountering this issue receive a discouraging "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message within the Wallet app. In some cases, Apple has replaced the affected iPhones after confirming NFC chip failure, but this has proven to be a temporary solution, as the replacement iPhones remain susceptible to the same problem, according to a Macrumors report.

Apple's Interim Solution and User Precautions

Apple's recommended course of action until the fix is implemented: iPhone 15 users experiencing these issues should refrain from using their wireless chargers in BMW vehicles. The problem has sparked complaints from affected users on various platforms, including Reddit, Apple's Support community, and MacRumors' own forums.

BMW's Role in the Issue

BMW seemed to acknowledge the issue earlier this month when the BMW UK X account responded to a complaint, stating that the company was collaborating with Apple to investigate the problem. As of now, there is no straightforward method for identifying which BMW models are affected. Therefore, if you own a BMW or a Toyota Supra equipped with a wireless charger, it is advisable to avoid using it until the issue is fully resolved.

While the majority of complaints have originated from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, it is essential to note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might also be susceptible to the issue. Consequently, owners of any iPhone 15 model should exercise caution until this compatibility issue is effectively addressed.