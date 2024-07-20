 iPhone 15 gets a huge price cut in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.70,900, down from its original MRP of Rs.79,900, on Amazon. This price cut makes it an attractive option for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 12:37 IST
Apple iPhone 15, has witnessed a notable price reduction in the Amazon Prime Day Sale and it is now available for Rs. 70,900, down from its original MRP of Rs.79,900. This substantial 11% discount is currently offered on Amazon, making it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their smartphones.

The iPhone 15 introduces several advanced features and improvements over its predecessors. One of the most notable enhancements is the inclusion of Dynamic Island. This innovative feature allows users to interact with alerts and Live Activities seamlessly, ensuring they stay informed about calls, ride statuses, flight information, and more without disrupting their current tasks.

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra available at massive discount in Amazon Prime Day Sale, more than Rs. 25000 off

iPhone 15: Design and looks

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 boasts a durable and modern look with its colour-infused glass and aluminium construction. This new design is not only visually appealing but also practical, offering splash, water, and dust resistance. The front of the device is protected by a Ceramic Shield, which is stronger than typical smartphone glass. Additionally, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is designed to be up to twice as bright in direct sunlight compared to the iPhone 14, enhancing visibility and overall user experience.

Also read: ‘iPhone' made using Apple Watch: Here's how Rs. 6,600 case can create a tiny Apple iPhone from your smartwatch

iPhone 15: Camera

Photography capabilities have been significantly upgraded with the iPhone 15's 48MP Main camera, which provides super-high resolution images. The inclusion of a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens allows users to capture detailed close-up shots with ease. Furthermore, the next-generation portrait mode offers the ability to capture portraits with enhanced detail and colour accuracy. Users can also shift the focus between subjects even after the photo has been taken, adding versatility to their photography options.

Also read: iPhone and Apple Watch built-in emergency SOS features you should know about

iPhone 15: Battery and Processor

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip. This advanced processor supports sophisticated features like computational photography, smooth transitions in Dynamic Island, and Voice Isolation for clearer phone calls. The A16 Bionic chip is designed for efficiency, contributing to impressive all-day battery life.

With this discount, the iPhone 15 presents a compelling choice for those seeking cutting-edge technology and improved performance at a reduced price.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 12:37 IST
