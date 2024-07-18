‘iPhone’ made using Apple Watch: Here’s how Rs. 6,600 case can create a tiny Apple iPhone from your smartwatch

iPhone is undoubtedly the most popular Apple device ever made and it has helped the tech giant to become one of the most valuable companies in the world. Although Apple launches a new range of iPhone models every year, there are no drastic changes when it comes to design. Over the past couple of years, several design companies have made cases that provide additional functionality to Apple products. One such case for Apple Watch that can turn it into a small ‘iPhone' has now been showcased by a company called TinyPods.

How much the new Apple Watch case from TinyPods costs

TinyPods cover for Apple Watch is priced around Rs. 6,600 ($79). Made of silicone, the Apple Watch case is equipped with a built-in scroll wheel, as seen in old iPods, that ingeniously interacts with the Digital Crown of the smartwatch. It allows you to navigate through Apple Watch's interface.

By using this new case, you can use your Apple Watch's cellular version as a miniature standalone phone. The potential functionality of this case with the cellular version may also liberate you from the need to carry an iPhone, although the practical usage can be questioned.

It is worth noting that turning off wrist detection is necessary while using TinyPod. For those who are unaware, the wrist detection feature is designed to keep the Apple Watch unlocked when in contact with the skin. Although the external case does extend battery life, it does mean that secure features like Apple Pay and Name Drop would necessitate passcode authentication.

Available for all Apple Watch models

Apple Watch users can buy TinyPod in various sizes—40/41mm, 44/45mm, and 49mm—to accommodate different Apple Watch models, including Series 4 and later, as well as the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra. The case leaves the back of the Apple Watch exposed, ensuring compatibility with standard Apple Watch charging pucks for convenient recharging.

The new TinyPods case has now got the attention of tech enthusiasts and netizens are loving the Apple Watch case. The video of the case is now doing rounds on the internet.

