iPhone 15 goes on sale today; fans wait in long queues outside Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Apple fans have a reason to rejoice today as the iPhone 15 series officially went on sale today. Many Apple fans stood in queues outside the Apple Store in Saket, New Delhi, to get their hands on the new smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 14:31 IST
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
iPhone 15 on sale
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 on sale
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 on sale
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
iPhone 15 on sale
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 on sale
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
iPhone 15 on sale
View all Images
As the iPhone 15 series went on sale, fans stood in long lines to grab the smartphone before it got sold out. (REUTERS)

While iPhone 15 series pre-orders went live last Friday, today, September 22, finally saw the new phone go on sale globally. So, buyers can start purchasing their devices either online or at an Apple retail store. All four models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are available on sale. This is the first time that the availability of the standard model iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus has aligned with its global release in India. This has also resulted in Apple fans rushing to stand in long queues outside Apple Stores in order to get their hands on the new devices. This is a striking yearly global ritual of sorts that takes place every year when the latest iPhones hit the stores. The excitement is reflected in the fans' body language and faces and it is amazing to watch.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi, witnessed long queues of people waiting to buy the new iPhone 15 smartphones ahead of the stores' opening time. Some consumers even reported coming from faraway places like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

The first customer at the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi's Saket, Rahul, told ANI that he had been waiting in line for a long time. "I was in the queue since 4 AM and then purchased the phone. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max - that too before everyone else”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Another customer, Aan, came all the way from Ahmedabad. He said, “I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store since 6 AM...I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook".

iPhone 15 series goes on sale

All the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India on sale are assembled in the country itself. These two models will also be made available on the same day as the global launch of the devices, that is today. Even though Apple has been assembling devices in the Foxconn factories in Chennai, it usually takes a few weeks before they are available. However, this time, the company was able to ready the units in time to align with the global timelines.

iPhone 15 prices

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 109900. Coming to iPhone 15 Plus, the price starts at Rs. 89900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 99900, and the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs. 119900.

The iPhone 15 Pro price starts at Rs. 134900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 144900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs. 164900, and the 1TB variant can be bought for Rs. 184900. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 for the 256GB variant, while you will have to pay Rs. 179900 and Rs. 199900 for the 512GB and the 1TB variant, respectively.

iPhone 15 series offers

Flipkart is offering a discount of 5000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions while purchasing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Buyers with HDFC Bank debit cards can also enjoy this discount on taking the EMI transaction option. However, there are no offers for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the Apple India online store, buyers can find offers for all of the iPhone variants. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get a discount of Rs. 6000 on using HDFC cards, while non-Pro models will fetch a discount of Rs. 5000.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 14:30 IST
