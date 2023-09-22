iPhone 15 goes on sale today; fans wait in long queues outside Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai

While iPhone 15 series pre-orders went live last Friday, today, September 22, finally saw the new phone go on sale globally. So, buyers can start purchasing their devices either online or at an Apple retail store. All four models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are available on sale. This is the first time that the availability of the standard model iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus has aligned with its global release in India. This has also resulted in Apple fans rushing to stand in long queues outside Apple Stores in order to get their hands on the new devices. This is a striking yearly global ritual of sorts that takes place every year when the latest iPhones hit the stores. The excitement is reflected in the fans' body language and faces and it is amazing to watch.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi, witnessed long queues of people waiting to buy the new iPhone 15 smartphones ahead of the stores' opening time. Some consumers even reported coming from faraway places like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

The first customer at the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi's Saket, Rahul, told ANI that he had been waiting in line for a long time. "I was in the queue since 4 AM and then purchased the phone. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max - that too before everyone else”.

Another customer, Aan, came all the way from Ahmedabad. He said, “I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store since 6 AM...I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook".

iPhone 15 series goes on sale

All the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India on sale are assembled in the country itself. These two models will also be made available on the same day as the global launch of the devices, that is today. Even though Apple has been assembling devices in the Foxconn factories in Chennai, it usually takes a few weeks before they are available. However, this time, the company was able to ready the units in time to align with the global timelines.

iPhone 15 prices

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 109900. Coming to iPhone 15 Plus, the price starts at Rs. 89900 for the 128GB variant, the 256GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 99900, and the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs. 119900.

The iPhone 15 Pro price starts at Rs. 134900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 144900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs. 164900, and the 1TB variant can be bought for Rs. 184900. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 for the 256GB variant, while you will have to pay Rs. 179900 and Rs. 199900 for the 512GB and the 1TB variant, respectively.

iPhone 15 series offers

Flipkart is offering a discount of ₹5000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions while purchasing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Buyers with HDFC Bank debit cards can also enjoy this discount on taking the EMI transaction option. However, there are no offers for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the Apple India online store, buyers can find offers for all of the iPhone variants. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get a discount of Rs. 6000 on using HDFC cards, while non-Pro models will fetch a discount of Rs. 5000.