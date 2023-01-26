    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 will be cool but get the iPhone 14 instead! We have 5 solid reasons to share

    The iPhone 14 continues to be a great deal for smartphone buyers in 2023 and will be a better deal than iPhone 15.
    By: AMRITANSHU MUKHERJEE
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 20:58 IST
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Apple iPhone 14 will be a great deal for the remainder of 2023. (Image: iPhone 14 Plus) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Apple iPhone 14 will be a great deal for the remainder of 2023. (Image: iPhone 14 Plus) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The iPhone 15 leaks are pouring in and so far, there is a lot to wait for. Some of the big changes in the iPhone 15 will be lifted straight from the iPhone 14 Pro this year, plus some more. The addition of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series will be a game changer for consumers in general, making it easy to find chargers and other accessories. Tempting, right? However, we think you should not wait for the iPhone 15 if you are in an urgency to buy a new iPhone; just get the iPhone 14 instead.

    Shocked? If you think about it, the iPhone 14 is a good deal now and over the course of 2023, it will only evolve into a much better deal for iPhone buyers. And, when the iPhone 15 comes out, it will be more affordable than it is now. Here are 5 reasons why we think the iPhone 14 is all the iPhone you need for the next 3-4 years.

    iPhone 14: Why it is the better iPhone over the upcoming iPhone 15

    1. iPhone 14 is tried and tested

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The iPhone 14 is past its bug fix period and is right now a stable smartphone to live with. The iPhone 15 will likely have multiple issues and software bugs, and Apple could take its own sweet time to make it stable, all the while during which the iPhone 14 will sail smoothly.

    2. Accessories are easy to find

    Be it a case or a charger, there are several accessories already available for the iPhone 14, which is largely unchanged from the iPhone 12 design of 2020. The lightning port accessories are easy to find as well. That said, iPhone 15's USB-C port could open access to vast universe of Android based accessories.

    3. It is fast enough now and will be so for 3 years at least

    Yeah! The iPhone 14 with its A15 Bionic chip is already fast enough for all the apps and games you can throw at it. Over the next few years, it will remain the same, if not better, thanks to Apple's careful optimisation with newer iOS updates. Why buy the iPhone 15 then if your usage is generic?

    4. Notch takes up less space than Dynamic Island

    Ya ya, we love the Dynamic Island for its easy access to app widgets but it takes up more space in the viewing area. The notch is ugly but it cuts in lesser into the screen. Great if you want a screen as big as possible.

    5. Price will go down when iPhone 15 launches

    Goes without saying, Apple will drop the price of the iPhone 14 once the iPhone 15 launches. Hence, the iPhone 14 becomes an even better deal for everyone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 20:58 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 15 will be cool but get the iPhone 14 instead! We have 5 solid reasons to share
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'