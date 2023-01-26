iPhone 15 will be cool but get the iPhone 14 instead! We have 5 solid reasons to share

The iPhone 14 continues to be a great deal for smartphone buyers in 2023 and will be a better deal than iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 leaks are pouring in and so far, there is a lot to wait for. Some of the big changes in the iPhone 15 will be lifted straight from the iPhone 14 Pro this year, plus some more. The addition of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series will be a game changer for consumers in general, making it easy to find chargers and other accessories. Tempting, right? However, we think you should not wait for the iPhone 15 if you are in an urgency to buy a new iPhone; just get the iPhone 14 instead.

Shocked? If you think about it, the iPhone 14 is a good deal now and over the course of 2023, it will only evolve into a much better deal for iPhone buyers. And, when the iPhone 15 comes out, it will be more affordable than it is now. Here are 5 reasons why we think the iPhone 14 is all the iPhone you need for the next 3-4 years.

iPhone 14: Why it is the better iPhone over the upcoming iPhone 15

1. iPhone 14 is tried and tested

The iPhone 14 is past its bug fix period and is right now a stable smartphone to live with. The iPhone 15 will likely have multiple issues and software bugs, and Apple could take its own sweet time to make it stable, all the while during which the iPhone 14 will sail smoothly.

2. Accessories are easy to find

Be it a case or a charger, there are several accessories already available for the iPhone 14, which is largely unchanged from the iPhone 12 design of 2020. The lightning port accessories are easy to find as well. That said, iPhone 15's USB-C port could open access to vast universe of Android based accessories.

3. It is fast enough now and will be so for 3 years at least

Yeah! The iPhone 14 with its A15 Bionic chip is already fast enough for all the apps and games you can throw at it. Over the next few years, it will remain the same, if not better, thanks to Apple's careful optimisation with newer iOS updates. Why buy the iPhone 15 then if your usage is generic?

4. Notch takes up less space than Dynamic Island

Ya ya, we love the Dynamic Island for its easy access to app widgets but it takes up more space in the viewing area. The notch is ugly but it cuts in lesser into the screen. Great if you want a screen as big as possible.

5. Price will go down when iPhone 15 launches

Goes without saying, Apple will drop the price of the iPhone 14 once the iPhone 15 launches. Hence, the iPhone 14 becomes an even better deal for everyone.