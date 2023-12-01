iPhone 16: Apple to introduce redesigned and more versatile Action Button in 2024

The introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max saw Apple replace the traditional Mute switch with a customizable Action Button. The reviews around that have been excellent and that may well mean the expansion of the feature across the next series. Reports and evidence strongly indicate that Apple is set to integrate a revamped Action Button into the entire iPhone 16 lineup, slated for a 2024 debut. Not just that, the tech giant is also actively enhancing the functionality of the Action Button and transitioning from a mechanical design to a capacitive one.

Despite earlier speculations about Apple adopting solid-state technology for the power and volume buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro models, the company opted for the introduction of the innovative Action Button, replacing the longstanding mute switch. Unlike its predecessor limited to toggling between Ringing and Silent modes, the Action Button offers versatile configurations for various tasks.

Redesigned Action Button on The Horizon

Recent reports suggest a continuation of mechanical buttons on iPhones, with a shift to capacitive solid-state buttons for the entire iPhone 16 series. This strategic move enables Apple to introduce additional features to the Action Button. Macrumors disclosed that the updated Action Button, codenamed "Atlas," might incorporate functionalities akin to the Home buttons with Touch ID on older iPhone models

The revamped iPhone 16 Action Button is rumoured to possess a new force sensor, allowing it to detect changes in pressure. References to "tact-switching functionality" have been made, though the specifics remain unclear. The iPhone 16 series is also speculated to introduce a new "Capacitive Button" with similar capabilities.

According to the report, the enhanced Action Button will be integrated across the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max models. Even the preliminary prototypes of the iPhone 16 design showcase the presence of the Action Button, with Apple experimenting with different sizes for its redesigned feature. Despite variations in hardware configurations during development, the appearance of the Action Button has remained consistent, signalling a potential end to Apple's Mute Switch era.

Furthermore, there are indications that the Action Button will extend its presence to the iPhone SE 4 too, which is expected to launch in 2025. This underscores Apple's strategic intent to phase out the dedicated mute switch across all its future iPhone models.