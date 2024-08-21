 iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place | Mobile News

iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

iPhone 16 launch event may take place a week earlier due to the U.S. presidential debate on September 10. Know more about the speculated Apple event date

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 09:05 IST
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place
1/4 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place
2/4 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place
3/4 Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place
4/4 Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place
Apple event date is expected to be revised, know when the iPhone 16 series is expected to debut. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The launch timeline for the iPhone 16 series is getting closer, and we are all waiting for an official announcement from Apple. While there are several speculations over the Apple event date, the most sensible date is rumoured to be September 10. Recently, an Apple event invite image was also leaked online showcasing the rumoured date and time. However, now a new report claims that Apple may consider hosting the iPhone 16 launch event a week earlier than expected. 

iPhone 16 launch event date

According to previous Apple event trends, the new iPhone generation are launched during the second week of September. However, the live stream of the event takes place on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Therefore, based on the Apple event trends, the most sensible date would be September 10. However, there are rumours that the iPhone 16 launch event may take place a week earlier than expected. The reason for a date change is expected to be the U.S. presidential debate on September 10 which may impact Apple's viewership. 

Due to the presidential debate, the MTV VMAs award was also shifted from Tuesday to Wednesday. Therefore, Apple may also consider a date change for its upcoming launch event. Now, the question is, when will the iPhone 16 series launch? According to the 9To5Mac report, the launch event could take place in the first week of September with a speculative date of 3 or 4. However, the media invites and official announcements regarding the event are yet to be made official. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest announcements from Apple, as we could be hearing soon about the iPhone 16 launch event. 

iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 16 models with two standard and two Pro models. All four models are to be powered by the new A18 series chipset with AI processing capabilities. Rumours suggest that Apple has integrated some minor design changes such as a new Capture Button and vertical camera module for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are to get a significant camera upgrade. However, we are still waiting for the official announcement to confirm what the iPhone 16 series has in store for users.  

