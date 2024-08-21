iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

The launch timeline for the iPhone 16 series is getting closer, and we are all waiting for an official announcement from Apple. While there are several speculations over the Apple event date, the most sensible date is rumoured to be September 10. Recently, an Apple event invite image was also leaked online showcasing the rumoured date and time. However, now a new report claims that Apple may consider hosting the iPhone 16 launch event a week earlier than expected.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launching in September: Why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one?

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

iPhone 16 launch event date

According to previous Apple event trends, the new iPhone generation are launched during the second week of September. However, the live stream of the event takes place on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Therefore, based on the Apple event trends, the most sensible date would be September 10. However, there are rumours that the iPhone 16 launch event may take place a week earlier than expected. The reason for a date change is expected to be the U.S. presidential debate on September 10 which may impact Apple's viewership.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

Due to the presidential debate, the MTV VMAs award was also shifted from Tuesday to Wednesday. Therefore, Apple may also consider a date change for its upcoming launch event. Now, the question is, when will the iPhone 16 series launch? According to the 9To5Mac report, the launch event could take place in the first week of September with a speculative date of 3 or 4. However, the media invites and official announcements regarding the event are yet to be made official. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest announcements from Apple, as we could be hearing soon about the iPhone 16 launch event.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro could be Apple's first ‘Pro' models made in India

iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 16 models with two standard and two Pro models. All four models are to be powered by the new A18 series chipset with AI processing capabilities. Rumours suggest that Apple has integrated some minor design changes such as a new Capture Button and vertical camera module for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are to get a significant camera upgrade. However, we are still waiting for the official announcement to confirm what the iPhone 16 series has in store for users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!