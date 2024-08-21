 iPhone 16 series launching in September: Why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launching in September: Why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one?

iPhone 16 series buyers are willing to wait for a month to get the ‘big feature’ fully integrated in their smartphone.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Aug 21 2024, 07:58 IST
iPhone 16 series launching in September: Why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one?
iPhone 16 series is expected to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch will take place in the coming weeks and if reports are to be believed, we will likely receive an invite for the mega Apple launch event in the next few days. Based on the previous iPhone launches, it is expected that Apple will host the iPhone 16 series launch event on September 10. As we approach the launch of iPhone 16 series, new details and leaks keep on surfacing online giving a boost to the anticipation. Although Apple fans are desperately waiting for the iPhone 16 series, a recent survey suggests that a majority of potential buyers are willing to wait for months before getting one.

iPhone 16 buyers keen to get the ‘big feature'

Although a part of iOS 18, Apple Intelligence is said to be the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series. Experts believe that the suite of Apple AI features will drive a surge in sales of iPhone 16 series. iPhone 16 series was believed to ship with iOS 18 powered by Apple Intelligence but it turns out that the AI features will take at least a few weeks after the iOS 18's official roll out begins. The company failed to add AI features in iOS 18 and it is likely that a few features will debut with iOS 18.1, beta updates suggest.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per a recent survey conducted by SellCell, a majority of potential iPhone 16 series buyers are willing to wait for a month to get the ‘big feature' fully integrated in their smartphone. Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive with iOS 18.1 in October and around 82% of the people participating in the survey are willing to delay their purchase until the OS update.

iPhone 16 buyers also want competitive pricing, better thermal design

The survey also reveals that around 31% of the respondents claim competitive pricing is the primary influence on their decision to upgrade. Other than this, improved heat management also turned out to be another key area of interest.

