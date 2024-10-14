iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in September with some minor upgrades, but significant improvements in performance and AI. As it has almost been a month since the sale date, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models are doing good and meeting the set expectations. However, the iPhone 16 standard models showcase a lower demand than last year's iPhone 15 base models. Know how the iPhone 16 series is doing in the global market.

iPhone 16 series demand

Ming-Chi Kuo shared a post on X revealing iPhone 16 sales and demand data after launch and how the models are doing in the global market. It was reported the iPhone 16 series has met Apple's expectations and the production and assembly order will remain unchanged, as the demand will grow in the coming months. Kuo highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro models and that the demand for iPhone 16 Pro was similar to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus showed a slight decline in sales and demand. Kuo said, “Demand for the 16 base model and 16 Plus remains lackluster compared to last year,” resulting in a reduction in component orders for mid-November by almost 3% to 5%. Now, the demand for the iPhone 16 series is expected to rise after the release of Apple Intelligence by the end of October.

Therefore, Kuo said, Apple's main focus for growing iPhone 16 series demand will shift to the US. Experts suggest that the initial release of Apple Intelligence will take place in the US via the upcoming iOS 18.1 update. Apart from current demand and sales records, Kuo also predicts that Apple will produce 88-89 million units of the iPhone 16 series in Q4 2024. These numbers are slightly lower than last year's iPhone 15 series which produced 90-91 million units in a similar period.

Therefore, while the demand is expected to increase in months, the quarter four production data showcases a slight decline in demand in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 series.

