 iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump

The iPhone 16 series meets Apple's expectations in terms of sales and growing demand. Know what Ming-Chi Kuo revealed about Apple’s quarter four production data.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 11:51 IST
iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump
iPhone 16 Pro models showcase greater demand, while the iPhone 16 standard models are facing a decline in production and sales. (REUTERS)

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in September with some minor upgrades, but significant improvements in performance and AI. As it has almost been a month since the sale date, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models are doing good and meeting the set expectations. However, the iPhone 16 standard models showcase a lower demand than last year's iPhone 15 base models. Know how the iPhone 16 series is doing in the global market. 

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users to get power to set ‘primary' email

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details

iPhone 16 series demand 

Ming-Chi Kuo shared a post on X revealing iPhone 16 sales and demand data after launch and how the models are doing in the global market. It was reported the iPhone 16 series has met Apple's expectations and the production and assembly order will remain unchanged, as the demand will grow in the coming months. Kuo highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro models and that the demand for iPhone 16 Pro was similar to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus showed a slight decline in sales and demand. Kuo said, “Demand for the 16 base model and 16 Plus remains lackluster compared to last year,” resulting in a reduction in component orders for mid-November by almost 3% to 5%. Now, the demand for the iPhone 16 series is expected to rise after the release of Apple Intelligence by the end of October. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

Therefore, Kuo said, Apple's main focus for growing iPhone 16 series demand will shift to the US. Experts suggest that the initial release of Apple Intelligence will take place in the US via the upcoming iOS 18.1 update. Apart from current demand and sales records, Kuo also predicts that Apple will produce 88-89 million units of the iPhone 16 series in Q4 2024. These numbers are slightly lower than last year's iPhone 15 series which produced  90-91 million units in a similar period. 

Therefore, while the demand is expected to increase in months, the quarter four production data showcases a slight decline in demand in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 series.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 11:51 IST
Trending: xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details apple making it easier to remove batteries, iphone 17 pro models to come with… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone 16 pro models beat standard models in sales, ai features may shift the tide millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets