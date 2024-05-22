 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get upgraded ultrawide cameras. Check out what the tipster revealed about the upcoming iPhone 16 pro models.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 22 2024, 14:02 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect
Know what the tip revealed about the iPhone 16 Pro model camera. (AFP)

Apple will announce the new iPhone 16 in just a few months as the display production for the iPhone 16 Pro and standard iPhone 16 is expected to begin in June. As the launch is nearing, more leaks and speculations are circulating over the internet. Now, a new rumour reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get major upgrades for the ultra-wide camera from the current iPhone 15 Pro Max model. Check what the rumours say about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max ultra-wide camera

A tipster who goes by the name OvO Baby Sauce OvO shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Webio claiming that the ultra-wide camera pixels for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a boost. It was reported that both the devices may get a 48MP ultrawide sensor which would be 1/2.55-inch in size with 0.7µm pixel size. This means that the larger megapixel count will enable the device to capture more detailed images with improved macro mode.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a 5x zoom camera. However, the zoom capabilities for the iPhone 16 Pro Max may remain the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In terms of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's main camera, the tipster revealed that the smartphone may get a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor with 1/1.14-inch size. It is a minor upgrade from last year's Sony IMX-803 camera sensor.

Apart from the upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro models may get a new anti-reflective technology to improve the lens glare. Additionally, the Pro models may also borrow the latest tetraprism zoom technology from the iPhone 15 Pro models for effective zoom capabilities.

However, keep in mind that the above-mentioned details are based on rumours and they just provide a glimpse of what may be announced during the launch event in September. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch to know what Apple has planned for the new generation of iPhones.

First Published Date: 22 May, 14:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets