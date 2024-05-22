iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get improved ultrawide camera: What to expect

Apple will announce the new iPhone 16 in just a few months as the display production for the iPhone 16 Pro and standard iPhone 16 is expected to begin in June. As the launch is nearing, more leaks and speculations are circulating over the internet. Now, a new rumour reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get major upgrades for the ultra-wide camera from the current iPhone 15 Pro Max model. Check what the rumours say about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max ultra-wide camera

A tipster who goes by the name OvO Baby Sauce OvO shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Webio claiming that the ultra-wide camera pixels for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a boost. It was reported that both the devices may get a 48MP ultrawide sensor which would be 1/2.55-inch in size with 0.7µm pixel size. This means that the larger megapixel count will enable the device to capture more detailed images with improved macro mode.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a 5x zoom camera. However, the zoom capabilities for the iPhone 16 Pro Max may remain the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In terms of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's main camera, the tipster revealed that the smartphone may get a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor with 1/1.14-inch size. It is a minor upgrade from last year's Sony IMX-803 camera sensor.

Apart from the upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro models may get a new anti-reflective technology to improve the lens glare. Additionally, the Pro models may also borrow the latest tetraprism zoom technology from the iPhone 15 Pro models for effective zoom capabilities.

However, keep in mind that the above-mentioned details are based on rumours and they just provide a glimpse of what may be announced during the launch event in September. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch to know what Apple has planned for the new generation of iPhones.

