iPhone 16 Pro launch is now less than a week away, and fans are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to uncover details about the new iPhone models ahead of the launch. Now, in the latest round of leaks, it's suggested that Apple could indeed introduce a new colour for the iPhone 16 Pro—possibly a shade of brown, or coffee as the leak suggests. Leaked by Wccftech, a new teaser potentially highlighting the aesthetics and camera quality of the iPhone 16 Pro shows a video from SharafDG, a UAE-based electronics retailer.

iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Come in a Shade of Brown—Coffee or Desert Titanium?

Based on the above leak, and previous leaks that have surfaced, one thing is clear—there's a strong chance that Apple will debut a brownish shade this year, alongside the Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Previous reports have hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could both come in a new Desert Titanium colourway, which could be a shade that blends bronze and gold. This new leak, with some reports interpreting it as a new “coffee” colour, could mean that it is the same shade being discussed—since it's unlikely that Apple would launch two colours that closely resemble each other. It will be interesting to see how Apple markets this, but “Coffee Titanium”? That sounds a bit odd! Our money is on Brown Titanium.

iPhone 16 Pro: A Larger iPhone on the Horizon

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be larger than the iPhone 15 Pro, increasing from the 6.1-inch compact size (by today's standards) to 6.3 inches. However, as things stand, the size increase may be minimal and might not significantly affect the in-hand feel of the device. We at HT Tech recently got our hands on the dummy models of the potential iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium.

The dummy model was just slightly larger than our iPhone 15 Pro and had a similar in-hand feel. This is likely due to the much smaller bezels that Apple is expected to introduce this year with the Pro models—keeping the size increase to a minimum. It's also worth noting that the dummy featured the much-talked-about Capture Button, but it will surely feel different to see the iPhone with so many buttons.

