Instagram now allows you to leave comments on Stories: How the new feature works

When comments features is activated, they are visible to all followers of the account, though only mutual followers can leave comments.

Sep 04 2024, 10:42 IST
Previously, interactions with Stories were confined to direct messages, but this update offers a more visible way for followers to engage with posts. (Instagram)

Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms across the globe with millions of users who access the app everyday. Initially rolled out as a photo sharing app, Instagram is much more than that now and it is primarily used for Reels and Stories. The platform has been continuously adding new features to make the Stories and Reels more interesting and continuing on that path, the company has begun to roll out a much awaited feature. Instagram now allows you to leave a comment on Stories. Previously, interactions with Stories were confined to direct messages, but this update offers a more visible way for followers to engage with posts.

How new Instagram Stories comments work

Instead of receiving comments in DMs, the original poster will be able to see these comments directly on their Story. Users are allowed to enable or disable comments for each individual Story that they post. When comments features is activated, they are visible to all followers of the account, though only mutual followers can leave comments. As with the Stories themselves, these comments will vanish after 24 hours. To indicate when comments are present, small profile pictures of the commenters will be displayed at the bottom of the Story icon, letting viewers know there are comments before they view the post.

Despite the roll out of the new commenting feature, users will still have the option to respond to Stories via direct messages if the account settings allow for it. Additionally, users can reply to a Story comment through a direct message by swiping left on the comment and tapping the DM icon.

Instagram continues to expand its Story features, offering various customisation options including templates, AI-generated backgrounds, and an increasing array of interactive stickers to enhance user creativity and engagement.

04 Sep, 10:42 IST
