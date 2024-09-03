 Apple September event 2024: What to expect from iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X | Mobile News

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Sep 03 2024
Apple's September event (2024) is less than a week away, slated for Monday, 9th September. Called ‘It's Glowtime,' the in-person event will be streamed live on Apple's YouTube channel, its website, and even on Apple TV at 10:30 pm IST. During the event, Apple is expected to launch a slew of new hardware and emphasise its latest Apple Intelligence software features, including the new iPhone 16 series, new Apple Watches, and more. Read on to find out what Apple is launching.

iPhone 16 Series To Launch With These Upgrades

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are all expected to debut on 9th September, featuring the latest A18 series chipsets, 8GB RAM, and top-end optics. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to differ significantly from the standard models, with different screen sizes, build materials, and cameras. The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, aluminium builds, and a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main wide camera and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide shooter. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, up from the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a titanium build. In terms of optics, the devices are expected to sport a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP wide, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 5x telephoto camera across both models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, all four iPhone 16 models are rumoured to feature a new Capture button to mimic SLR and mirrorless cameras. This will be the second new button introduced in consecutive years for Apple, following the Action Button that was introduced last year with the iPhone 15 Pro. This year, all the iPhone 16 models are expected to feature the Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch toggle.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10: Apple Watch Turns 10

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the third iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra during the ‘It's Glowtime' event as well. This year's update is expected to be incremental, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, as Apple is reportedly focusing on bringing more software-centric upgrades to deliver additional features. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to introduce a new chipset while retaining the same 49mm size, titanium build, and a display with 3000 nits of peak brightness.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 10, or X as it may be called to mark the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, Apple may introduce a revamped design, primarily marked by a size increase. It is expected to switch to 45mm and 49mm displays, up from 41mm and 45mm. Apart from these changes, the watch could potentially debut a sleep apnea detection feature (via Mark Gurman) and even better battery life (via The Elec). It remains to be seen how Apple will handle the SpO2 blood oxygen detection feature in the US, where it has been banned due to a patent dispute with medical equipment maker Masimo.

Apple AirPods 4: Expect Two Models This Time

Apple is also likely to debut the fourth-generation AirPods with USB-C, finally ditching the lightning connector. Apple is also rumoured to be launching two AirPods 4 models this year: one without active noise cancellation and another more premium model featuring active noise cancellation. This is likely being done to make the AirPods more affordable and keep costs down for entry-level buyers.

It isn't clear if Apple will debut the AirPods Pro 3, but it is worth noting that the last model debuted in 2022, so it has been a while since the last release, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a new model from the company.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 09:24 IST
