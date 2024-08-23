 iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details

Apple iPhone 16 series price is expected to be less in India due to several factors and the new budget.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 12:14 IST
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details
1/4 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details
2/4 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details
3/4 Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details
4/4 Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
Know the expected price of the iPhone 16 series in India. (unsplash)

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 series globally in the coming weeks. While there are several rumours about the smartphone specs and features, one prominent rumour we are hearing is around the price. There are speculations that the iPhone 16 series price may not get a hike or it may also experience a reduction in India. If you are also waiting to buy the iPhone 16 series this year, then check out the reasons why the Apple iPhone 16 is expected to cost less in India in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 series. 

iPhone 16 series price in India

This year iPhone 16 in India may experience a price reduction due to several factors and recent changes in budget decisions. Firstly, there are several rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max being assembled in India as Foxconn expands its manufacturing base in the country. Therefore, after the official announcement, the production of iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to begin in India locally. With this change, the company could save a huge amount of money which was being used for importing devices to India. This could be the biggest reason that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models may cost less than last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Secondly, after the budget 2024 announcement, the Indian government already reduced the Basic Customs Duty on imported smartphones which had a significant impact on iPhone prices. Soon after the budget, the iPhone models experienced up to Rs.5600 reduction. Due to the impact, the iPhone 15 Pro price was reduced from Rs.134900 to Rs.129800. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro models may even cost less due to the production being conducted in India. 

Not only the iPhone Pro models, but the standard iPhone models also experienced a slight price reduction. Therefore, the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be announced at a reduced price in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 prices. The price reduction may come as a big advantage for Apple in terms of sales in the country. 

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 12:14 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets