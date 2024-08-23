iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 camera upgrades, launch likely on September 10

iPhone 16 series will break cover at a massive Apple September event in the coming weeks. Just like previous years, the iPhone 16 series is also believed to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If reports are to be believed, iPhone 16 series launch will take place on September 10, second Tuesday of September. Ahead of the launch, almost every detail about the upcoming iPhone models have been leaked online and these are the 5 camera upgrades that we may see in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro models to get these camera upgrades

A new Capture button that is believed to be designed exclusively for camera apps. Reports suggest that users will be able to select which camera app opens when the button is pressed and it will also allow developers to assign a camera function, like locking focus or aperture, to the button. Pro models in the iPhone 16 series will likely support 3K video at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. iPhone 16 Pro models are also rumoured to get an upgraded ultra wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for improved low-light performance. The company may also introduce a new image format called JPEG-XL. iPhone 16 Pro Max to get a 5x tetraprism telephoto camera that was limited to the Pro Max phone last year. The new camera will replace the current 3x telephoto camera.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: What we know

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from their predecessors as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.



