iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

iPhone 16 Pro seal tag has been leaked online ahead of the launch, corroborating reports suggesting production in India. iPhone 16 series is just a couple of weeks away from launch and almost every details about the upcoming iPhones have been leaked online. In the past few days, several reports claimed that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be assembled in India along with the non-Pro model. Now, an image on Chinese social network Weibo shared by a leaker known as “OvO” shows a label that seals the iPhone 16 Pro box. The label comes with the name of the product along with a line that reads “Assembled in India,” a first for a Pro model.

It is worth noting that the leaker doesn't have a track record, however, several key details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series have been shared from the account. The leaker also shared the details about potential Rose Gold colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Although authenticity of the label shared by “OvO” can not be verified, it does add to the recent reports around iPhone 16 Pro models' production. Apple's partners in India have been assembling iPhones for the past few years, however an iPhone Pro model has never been made in India.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: What we know

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from their predecessors as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.



