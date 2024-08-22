 iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

Apple’s partners in India have been assembling iPhones for the past few years, however an iPhone Pro model has never been made in India.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 08:27 IST
iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly
iPhone 16 Pro box seal images read the product name along with name.of the country that it has been manufactured. (OvO/Weibo)

iPhone 16 Pro seal tag has been leaked online ahead of the launch, corroborating reports suggesting production in India. iPhone 16 series is just a couple of weeks away from launch and almost every details about the upcoming iPhones have been leaked online. In the past few days, several reports claimed that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be assembled in India along with the non-Pro model. Now, an image on Chinese social network Weibo shared by a leaker known as “OvO” shows a label that seals the iPhone 16 Pro box. The label comes with the name of the product along with a line that reads “Assembled in India,” a first for a Pro model.

Also read: Your iPhone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹82,990
Check details
See full Specifications

It is worth noting that the leaker doesn't have a track record, however, several key details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series have been shared from the account. The leaker also shared the details about potential Rose Gold colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Although authenticity of the label shared by “OvO” can not be verified, it does add to the recent reports around iPhone 16 Pro models' production. Apple's partners in India have been assembling iPhones for the past few years, however an iPhone Pro model has never been made in India.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple Music subscription for free: iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: What we know

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from their predecessors as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may be thinnest, lightest iPhone till date but it won't be the best, here's why

The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 08:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect iqoo neo 10, neo 10 pro 5g specs leaked: here’s what we know about the upcoming phones moto g45 5g with snapdragon 6s gen 3 chipset launched in india: check price, specs and more oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets