iPhone 17 Air design renders tipped with central camera placement- All details

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 22 2024, 11:34 IST
iPhone 17 Air or Slim has now become the talk of the town as Apple prepares to bring an ultra-slim iPhone that may measure just 6mm in thickness. This smartphone model is expected to bring several changes to the entire iPhone 17 lineup, starting with the discontinuation of the iPhone 17 Plus model. Over the months we have been hearing several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air revealing specs, features and design speculations. Now, a tipster has finally revealed a design render which may not look as good as we expected. 

iPhone 17 Air design renders

In an early leak, The Information reported that the iPhone 17 Air may change the camera placement and bring it from the left corner to the top centre. Over the years, we have seen Apple bring side camera placement for single, dual or triple camera setups, which makes the devices look unique from the competition. However, with the iPhone 17 Air, we may get to see an entirely different design that does not align with what Apple usually brings to the market. 

This change is expected to focus on managing the smartphone's slimness and weight. Therefore, several hardware changes or compromises are expected as well. Now, according to Apple Track's video on YouTube, the iPhone 17 Air would likely have a dual camera setup placed at the centre-top. Just below the camera module, we could see the LED flash which looks odd in the centre. However, over the months we have heard iPhone 17 Air features a single rear camera setup, while the renders showcase two unusual camera setups. Well, let's just hope that these shared renders are not true because the centre place straps the beauty of the smartphone in several odd ways. 

It's not weird to look at the camera placed in the centre as we have already seen it with Google Pixel phones and Nothing Phon 2a which looks quite good. However, the iPhone 17 Air design render does not look very promising. Now, we still have almost a year to see the iPhone 17 Air, and we hope that Apple brings something as exciting as its Pro models. 

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 11:34 IST
