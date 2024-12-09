Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…

iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…

In addition to AI updates, iOS 18.2 will also improve Apple’s native apps like Photos and Mail.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 09:19 IST
iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…
iOS 18.2 update is all about enhancing the user experience with cutting-edge AI tools. (Pexels)

iOS 18.2 releasing this week, promising a slew of new features and AI-powered innovations. Described by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as one of the most significant updates in Apple's history, this release is set to transform the iPhone experience. While Apple has yet to confirm an official release date, sources suggest that iOS 18.2 could arrive as early as this week, most likely between December 10 and 11.

What's New in iOS 18.2?

The iOS 18.2 update is all about enhancing the user experience with cutting-edge AI tools. With Apple Intelligence taking centre stage, the update marks a significant step in Apple's long-term goal of integrating AI across its devices. The update will introduce several exciting features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and an enhanced version of Siri that incorporates ChatGPT, bringing a more powerful, conversational interface to iPhones.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

New AI-Powered Features to Explore

The most notable additions in iOS 18.2 are related to artificial intelligence. One of the standout features, Genmoji, will allow users to create personalised emojis using AI, enhancing communication on the platform. Another exciting tool, Image Playground, offers users the ability to generate custom images by providing descriptive prompts. Users can draw on their photo libraries, and the AI will produce visuals in various styles such as animation or illustration.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Perhaps the most anticipated feature is the integration of ChatGPT with Siri. This new enhancement will allow users to ask more complex questions and get more sophisticated answers. By tapping into ChatGPT's vast language model, Siri will be able to provide improved responses, helping users with a broader range of tasks, from technical queries to creative ideas. Best of all, there's no need for a separate ChatGPT account—Siri will handle everything seamlessly.

Improvements to Native Apps

In addition to AI updates, iOS 18.2 will also improve Apple's native apps like Photos and Mail. These updates will enhance performance, introduce new features, and streamline the overall user interface for a smoother experience.

How to Update Your iPhone

To install the iOS 18.2 update, simply head to Settings, tap on General, and select Software Update. While the precise release time may vary, users in India typically see updates roll out between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM.

Compatibility: Which Devices Will Get the Update?

The new AI features will be available exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models, due to the advanced hardware required. Older iPhone models may not support these updates, as the features rely on the latest technology.

With iOS 18.2 just around the corner, iPhone users can look forward to an upgrade that brings powerful new tools, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 09:19 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets