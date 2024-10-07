 iPhone 17 Air tipped to feature new OLED display technology- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Air tipped to feature new OLED display technology- All details

iPhone 17 Air may come with a new OLED display technology, with production starting in the second quarter of 2025. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 10:26 IST
iPhone 17 Air tipped to feature new OLED display technology- All details
Know how Apple plans to reduce iPhone 17 Air’s weight with this new display technology. (AP)

iPhone 17 series has been gaining much recognition in the past few weeks with rumours of significant upgrades. In the coming year, Apple is also expected to launch a slimmer iPhone 17 model which will likely replace the “Plus” variant. Most recently, we have been hearing a lot about the iPhone 17 Air in terms of design, specifications upgrades, and other features. However, now a new leak has come forward that claims the model may support a new OLED display technology. Know what's coming ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch. 

iPhone 17 Air's new display technology

According to a DigiTimes report, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a new OLED display technology which has never been used before in an iPhone. The slimmer iPhone will reportedly feature TDDI (Touch and Display Driver Integration) technology which is capable of merging two components touch sensor layer and the display driver, resulting in a thinner and lighter display. It was also highlighted that a Taiwanese display manufacturer named Novatek is expected to kick-start the production of new OLED displays during the second quarter of 2025. 

Therefore, Apple has been experimenting with several plans to reduce the thickness of weight of the iPhone 17 Air in several ways possible, and a new display technology could help the company achieve the desired goal for a slimmer iPhone. 

iPhone 17 Air leaks and rumours so far

Several reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air would be significantly lighter and slimmer in comparison to the iPhones currently available in the market. In terms of design, Apple will likely use the aluminium chassis and narrower Dynamic Island to reduce the device's weight. It may come with a slightly smaller display size in comparison to the iPhone 16 Plus variant.

The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to sport ProMotion technology for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come with a new anti-reflective coating and improved scratch-resistant technology. In terms of performance, the smartphone will likely come with a new generation chipset, however, it may also offer 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence. 

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 10:26 IST
