iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature

It is anticipated that Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 might feature adjustable apertures, a significant upgrade for smartphone photography enthusiasts.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 07:20 IST
iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature
iPhone 17 could potentially include adjustable apertures, allowing photographers to fine-tune exposure and depth of field for improved image quality. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The upcoming iPhone 17 might introduce a significant upgrade for photography enthusiasts with the addition of adjustable apertures. According to sources cited by The Information, Apple is reportedly planning to include this feature in at least one model within the iPhone 17 range. This development could mark a notable shift in how users interact with smartphone cameras, offering more control over image blurriness and depth of field.

Understanding Aperture and Its Impact

Aperture refers to the opening in a camera lens through which light passes to reach the sensor. In traditional cameras like DSLRs and mirrorless systems, this is controlled by a set of blades that can adjust the size of the aperture. A variable aperture allows photographers to modify this opening to either increase or decrease the amount of light entering the camera, which in turn affects the exposure and depth of field of the photograph.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Most smartphones, including the iPhone 15 Pro, typically feature fixed apertures. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro's Main and Telephoto sensors have fixed apertures of f/1.78, while the Ultra Wide lens has an aperture of f/2.2. This fixed aperture setup limits the ability to adjust exposure and depth of field directly.

However, there are exceptions in the smartphone market. The Xiaomi 14 Plus, for instance, incorporates a variable aperture ranging from f/1.42 to f/4.0, offering some level of flexibility similar to that found in dedicated cameras. The inclusion of a variable aperture in the iPhone 17 could bring a similar level of versatility to Apple's smartphones.

Potential Impact on Photography

The ability to adjust the aperture can greatly enhance photographic capabilities. Lower aperture values (such as f/1.4) enable a smaller focal range, creating a blurred background effect known as bokeh, which is particularly sought after in portrait photography. Conversely, higher aperture values (such as f/4.0) increase the depth of field, allowing more of the scene to be in focus.

If the reports about the iPhone 17's adjustable aperture feature prove accurate, this could provide a valuable tool for photographers who rely on smartphones for capturing high-quality images. It would offer enhanced control over both exposure and depth of field, bridging the gap between smartphone and dedicated camera performance.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 07:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets