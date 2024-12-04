iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here’s what we know so far

iPhone 17 Pro likely come with a new display technology that will improve the battery life and performance of the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 14:59 IST
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to get a new display with advanced technology, check details. (REUTERS)

The iPhone 16 series hype has finally settled and all eyes have been shifted to next year's iPhone 17 models as leaks have started to circulate. Over the past few months, we have been hearing about display upgrades for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models which will likely get the ProMotion technology. However, in a recent leak, the iPhone 17 Pro model is rumoured to get an unexpected display upgrade that will refine the smartphone's durability, battery life and performance. Know more about the iPhone 17 Pro's new display technology. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer, predecessor completes 1000 days since debut

iPhone 17 Pro display upgrade

A tipster who goes by the name Jukanlosreve shared an X post revealing that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to get a major display upgrade. The tipster highlighted that Apple may bring a new display technology which is known as Low-Dielectric TEE. The post added, “ Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies.” This new technology is different from LTPO+, however, it is expected to bring improved performance for the new generation iPhone Pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus 13R specification tipped ahead of January 2025 launch- Here's everything we know so far

Earlier, it was reported that all iPhone 17 models will get the LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, however, with the new leaks spreading, Apple may have different plans for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apart from the display upgrade, iPhone 17 pro models may also get a narrower Dynamic Island, that will refine the usability of the device. Therefore, the new generation iPhones are slated for major changes and upgrades. 

Also read: Apple iPad mini 7 review

iPhone 17 Pro rumours

In recent leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured for major design changes that may revamp the whole look of the device. Reportedly, Apple may be planning to bring the aluminium frame back to the Pro model. We may also get a new camera island with revamped sensor placements. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro models may get an A19 Pro chip fabricated with a 3rd generation 3nm process, improving the performance of the smartphone. However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait for the official launch. 

