Icon

iPhone crowned no. 1 in 2023! Apple passed Samsung as world’s top phone maker

Apple iPhone dethroned Samsung devices to become the best-selling smartphone series over the course of 2023, the first time South Korea’s largest company has lost the top spot since 2010.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 15:05 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks: Check out the exceptional features that may be rolled out
Samsung
1/6 1. Software Updates Revolution: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to set a new industry benchmark with a commitment to up to 7 years of software updates, challenging the norm and possibly reshaping Android's landscape. Pixel smartphones were first to get this.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
2/6 2. AI-Powered Enhancements: Leaked marketing images by Evan Blass reveal AI-centric features like "Live Translate" for calls, improved night zoom, and the innovative "Note Assist" within Samsung's Notes app, promising a more intelligent and user-friendly experience.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
3/6 3. Display and Camera Excellence: Impressive specifications are coming , the S24 series may have a 6.8-inch flat QHD+ display on the Ultra, 6.7-inch QHD+ on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ on the S24. The camera setup stands out with a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra and 50MP primary cameras on the S24 and S24+.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
4/6 4. "Circle to Search" Innovation: A groundbreaking feature, "Circle to Search," allows users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without taking screenshots. Powered by Google, this feature integrates gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, potentially representing an advanced form of Google Lens.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
5/6 5. Extended Partnership with Google: The leaks highlight a deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, with expectations of Google Assistant with Bard making an appearance on the Galaxy S24 series. The "Circle to Search" feature, being Google-powered, is a testament to this strengthening alliance.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
image caption
6/6 6. Galaxy Al Free Access: Anticipated as a game-changer, leaked information suggests that access to Galaxy Al features will be free until 2025, though subscription details remain undisclosed. This move is poised to captivate users and redefine the Android experience with cutting-edge features and an extended commitment to software support.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
Samsung
icon View all Images
Apple iPhone surpasses Samsung as the best-selling smartphone series in 2023, with 235 million shipments and a fifth of the global market. (AP)

Apple iPhone dethroned Samsung Electronics Co. devices to become the best-selling smartphone series over the course of 2023, the first time South Korea's largest company has lost the top spot since 2010. The iPhone accounted for a fifth of the global market with close to 235 million shipments last year, research firm IDC estimates. Samsung, whose shipments slumped double-digits to 226.6 million, came in second, ahead of Chinese device makers like Xiaomi Corp. While Apple has dominated the holiday quarter in recent years, its surge ahead of Samsung over a full year is unprecedented and suggests Apple is weathering an industrywide slump better than rivals.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and more

Apple benefited from aggressive offers that have enticed a shift toward premium devices. It managed to expand shipments in 2023 despite a lukewarm reception late in the year for the iPhone 15 in China — its biggest international market — where Huawei Technologies Co.'s growing popularity and a widening ban on government use is depressing sales. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

“While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple,” IDC research director Nabila Popal said. “All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market. Apple's ongoing success and resilience is in large part due to the increasing trend of premium devices, which now represent over 20% of the market.”

The shift up the smartphone price chain has been driven in part by attractive trade-in offers and interest-free financing, IDC said. Apple was the only player in the global top three to register growth, of 3.7%, but it has not been immune to the wider decline. Sales in China of the latest-generation iPhone are significantly down from its predecessor, with some analyst expecting those drops to deepen.

Part of Apple's challenge in the world's biggest mobile market comes from local tech powerhouse Huawei, which reclaimed some of the market share it lost after US sanctions by releasing the Mate 60 Pro smartphone running on an advanced made-in-China processor. Apple this week introduced rare discounts on the iPhone in the country, of as much as 5% per handset, as it sought to stem further erosion of sales.

Also, read these top stories today:

Apple vs Epic Games! The CEO of Fortnite-maker Epic Games said Tuesday the company's court battle to open up Apple's iPhone to alternative app stores was lost after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case Know what happened here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI Fallout on the Financial World! Large language models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are threatening to disrupt most areas of life and work. Financial trading is no exception. Dive in here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Opportunity for Facebook Co-founder? The new $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is generating a rising tide of interest in the metaverse. How can Mark Zuckerberg capitalize? Fitness. Jump in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 14:47 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone crowned no. 1 in 2023! Apple passed Samsung as world’s top phone maker
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon