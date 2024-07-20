 Oneplus Nord 4 12gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OnePlusNord412GBRAM_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OnePlusNord412GBRAM_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlusNord412GBRAM_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40038/heroimage/163640-v5-oneplus-nord-4-12gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlusNord412GBRAM_3
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM

OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
Mercurial Silver Oasis Green Obsidian Midnight
128 GB 256 GB
Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM Variants & Price

OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM price starts at ₹32,998 and goes upto ₹35,998.OnePlus Nord 4 12GB RAM is available in 7 options.

₹32,998
Mercurial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹29,998
Oasis Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹29,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,998
Oasis Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹35,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,998
Mercurial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Oneplus Nord 4 12gb Ram Latest Update

Oneplus Nord 4 12gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 100W: 100 % in 28 minutes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Weight

    199.5 grams Below

  • Height

    162.6 mm

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Thickness

    8.0 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Resolution

    1240x2772 px (FHD+)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.5 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.94 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Pixel Density

    451 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Oxygen OS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Ultra Steady Video Bokeh portrait video

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 732

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 1.9 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 8 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

