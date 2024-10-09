iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: LG, BOE to make displays for Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025 and as we are inching closer to the launch of a new powerful mid-ranger from Apple, new details keep on surfacing online. Until now, we have heard several rumours around the key specifications of the iPhone SE 4 and now, Analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has shared more information about the phone's display. The analyst claims that Apple has finalised BOE and LG Display as the key supplier for iPhone SE 4's display. He further revealed that the company will start to receive iPhone SE 4 panel shipments from October. The details were shared by Ross Young in a reply to X post around iPhone SE 4 shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Also read: iPhone users can now connect wired Xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- Details

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 launching soon: What we know so far

iPhone SE 4 will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button. Reports indicate that this model will likely adopt the design language of the newly launched iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup may feature only Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips due to low Exynos 2500 yield: Report

iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple's in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. If Apple's major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025.

As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!