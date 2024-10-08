iPhone users can now connect wired Xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- Details

Apple has taken a significant step in enhancing gaming on its devices by introducing support for wired Xbox controllers. This feature is now available with the recent updates to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Gamers using devices with Lightning ports can utilise wired Xbox controllers by employing a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. This change offers a solution for Xbox gamers, minimising issues related to latency and wireless interference.

New Support for Xbox Controllers

Previously, Apple devices allowed wireless connections with Xbox and PlayStation controllers via Bluetooth. However, wired Xbox controllers were not compatible due to their proprietary USB protocol, which required customised support. This update marks a pivotal expansion of accessory compatibility within Apple's ecosystem, particularly for Xbox enthusiasts.

Also read: Google Play Store to open Android for rival app stores- Know about 5 new changes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple engineer Nat Brown, a notable contributor to the original Xbox, discussed the challenges posed by the custom USB protocol used by Xbox controllers in June. The latest operating system updates enable Apple to support this protocol, allowing for seamless wired connections.

For users with iPhones or iPads featuring Lightning ports, connecting a wired Xbox controller involves using a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. This setup process is similar to that for wired PlayStation controllers on these devices, enabling the necessary USB communication between the controller and the device, according to a MacRumors report.

Also read: iPhone maker Foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant

For devices equipped with USB-C ports, connecting the Xbox controller is straightforward. Users simply need to plug in the controller using a USB-C to USB-C cable to establish a wired connection.

Expectations During Connection

Upon connecting a wired Xbox controller, users can expect a few specific behaviours based on the device. On iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the Xbox controller will not appear in the Bluetooth settings, as it is connected through USB rather than Bluetooth. In macOS 15 Sequoia, the initial connection triggers a permissions dialog asking whether to connect the Microsoft Controller to the Mac. MacRumors notes that the controller will show up as "Controller" in the Game Controller settings pane, featuring the Xbox logo. However, it is important to note that the "Identify" feature does not activate the controller's vibration function when prompted.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip set for India launch on October 17: Here's what to expect

Despite this minor limitation, the wired Xbox controller performs effectively within games and applications that support game controllers. This development is a positive advancement for gamers seeking reliable, low-latency connections and those with wired-only Xbox controllers. Apple's expanded support aligns with the rising trend of cross-platform gaming and the increasing significance of controller compatibility in the gaming experience.