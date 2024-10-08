Samsung followed a unique strategy this year with its Galaxy S24 series in certain regions—equipping the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus with Exynos 2400 chipsets, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra shipped with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is exactly what the South Korean tech giant has planned to do next year with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. However, reports now suggest that the brand may be unable to execute this due to yield issues affecting the production of the Exynos 2500 chipset.

Are All Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Phones Going to Ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC?

As spotted by GSMArena, reports from South Korea suggest that Samsung could be struggling with the production of the Exynos 2500 chipsets, particularly with the yield. By the time the launch window arrives, it may not be able to manufacture enough chipsets to meet demand. Specifically, Samsung is reportedly encountering difficulties with the 3nm process.

So, what happens now? There is speculation that Samsung could end up opting for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 across all models. This would be similar to the strategy used with the Galaxy S23 series, where all models shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy.

What Could This Mean for Users?

For end users, having Qualcomm chipsets across the lineup could be a positive development. Earlier this year, many were unhappy with Samsung's decision to use Exynos 2400 chipsets in the Galaxy S24 vanilla models, while reserving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy solely for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If all three models of the Galaxy S25 switch to Qualcomm, users would likely be pleased rather than feeling disappointed.

