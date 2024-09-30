 iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Key firm behind new display may face ban due to… | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Key firm behind new display may face ban due to…

BOE is said to be producing around 70% of the display panels for the new iPhone SE 4 that is expected to break cover around March 2025.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 07:32 IST
Although Apple may get in a tough situation due to the ban, it already has Samsung Display and LG Display as its main suppliers for iPhone SE 4. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone SE 4 is now one of the most talked about Apple products after the launch of the new iPhones 16 series at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. As iPhone 16 series models are drawing mixed reactions from the experts and the users, potential buyers now have their eyes on the upcoming iPhone SE 4 that is believed to be a big success for Apple. Over the past few weeks, we have seen a range of leaks and rumours suggesting how the new iPhone SE 4 may shape up. One can not deny that if the reports turn out to be true, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be a value for money offering that may even beat every other iPhone in terms of sales. As the iPhone SE 4 launch is inching closer, it is reported that a key firm behind the display of the phone may face ban in the US.

Apple may be forced to part ways from BOE

Due to national security concerns raised by US lawmakers, Apple may soon have to stop using displays from Chinese manufacturer BOE. As per a report by Apple Insider, Rep. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging the Pentagon to add BOE and Tianma Microelectronics to the Department of Defense's 1260H restriction list.

If the Department of Defense acts on this request, Apple's supply chain may be disrupted and the company may have to part ways from BOE and diversify its display suppliers. For those who are unaware, BOE is said to be producing around 70% of the display panels for the new iPhone SE 4 that is expected to break cover around March 2025.

Although Apple may get in a tough situation due to the ban, it already has Samsung Display and LG Display as its main suppliers for product lines.

