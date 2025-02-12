iPhone SE 4 may arrive next week, new MacBook and other devices expected soon
Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 next week, with other product announcements, including an M4 MacBook Air and iPad 11 (2025), expected in the coming weeks.
Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week. According to a recent report, the company has scheduled multiple product briefings over the coming weeks, with two announcements expected this week. A smaller announcement is anticipated on Wednesday, followed by another on Friday. These announcements could introduce updates for the Apple Vision Pro or the launch of the iPad 11 (2025). Additionally, a new MacBook Air featuring the M4 chipset may also be announced in the coming weeks.
Apple's Upcoming Announcements
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, had previously mentioned Apple's plans for the iPhone SE 4 launch. In a recent post on X, he shared further insights, indicating that the company could unveil the device during a product briefing next week. However, a specific launch date has not been confirmed.
You may be interested in
- Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Also read: iPhone SE 4 could launch this week, potentially disrupting Android and Apple flagships. Here's why
mobile to buy?
Two separate announcements are also expected this week. The first may take place on Wednesday, followed by another on Friday. Although no official details have been disclosed, speculation suggests that Apple may introduce the iPad 11 (2025) and enhancements for the Apple Vision Pro, potentially integrating Apple Intelligence features.
Also read: Apple expected to launch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M5 chip soon: Here's what to expect
MacBook Air With M4 Chipset in the Works
Apple is also expected to bring a new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chipset in the near future. While Gurman has mentioned that this launch is set to happen “within weeks,” no exact timeline has been provided.
iPhone SE 4: Key Features (Expected)
If the reports are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 will mark a return after three years since the previous model. Leaks suggest that the device may adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, removing the home button and Touch ID. The smartphone is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port and support for Apple Intelligence capabilities.
Also read: “Without Siri, I wouldn't be here”: How iPhone saved Florida man's life after stroke
Specifications for the iPhone SE 4 remain unconfirmed, but it is speculated to include the A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The pricing is expected to be higher than the iPhone SE (2022), which launched at Rs. 43,900 for the 64GB storage variant.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71739364403391