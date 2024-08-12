iPhone SE 4 with OLED display, Apple Intelligence likely to make debut in early 2025: Here’s what we know

iPhone SE 4 is currently one of the most talked about smartphones across the globe. As Apple gears up to launch the iPhone 16 series next month, many potential buyers are keen to see how the iPhone SE 4 may shape up. Over the past few weeks, several new details around the next-gen iPhone SE model have surfaced online and now, a new report by Bloomberg throws some more light on the affordable Apple smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch less than a month away, more than 50000 hired to boost production

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

iPhone SE 4 arriving in early 2025

As per a report by Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 will likely arrive as early as the ‘beginning of 2025.' It will succeed the iPhone SE 3 that was launched by the company in 2022. Apart from the launch timeline, the report by Bloomberg also backed up a few of the claims around iPhone SE 4 made by other analysts.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature' may become a paid service in future: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 is believed to feature an OLED panel and if the reports turn out to be true, it will be the first SE model with such display. Apart from this, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get Apple Intelligence. Touted to be the ‘biggest feature' of iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence is actually part of iOS 18 but the feature is only limited to iPhones powered A17 Pro chip or later.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch expected on September 10: Samsung, LG ramp up OLED production to help Apple

Why iPhone SE 4 may be a better buy

Based on the rumours, many believed that iPhone SE 4 will be a more value for money purchase. Reports suggest that the phone will likely feature the design language of the upcoming iPhone 16. New design, powerful chip, OLED display and Apple Intelligence may make iPhone SE 4 a valuable buy. With a price tag of less than $500, may prove to be a low-cost way to get onto the generative AI bandwagon.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!