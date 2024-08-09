iPhone 16 series’ ‘big feature’ may become a paid service in future: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Intelligence was unvieled by the company at WWDC 2024 and few of its features are already available to iPhone 15 Pro users with latest iOS beta update.
iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and new details around the ‘big feature' of the upcoming iPhones may concern potential buyers. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence is believed to be the biggest feature of iPhone 16 series. Although a part of iOS 18, Apple Intelligence is expected to work the best with the upcoming iPhones. Analysts predicted the new AI feature to drive a surge in sales for the iPhone 16 series, however, the latest report may counter those claims. Apple is reportedly planning to turn a few Apple Intelligence features into paid services.
Also read: iPhone 16 series launch expected on September 10: Samsung, LG ramp up OLED production to help Apple
Apple Intelligence features may cost up to $20
While speaking to CNBC, Neil Shah from Counterpoint Research suggests that the Cupertino-based giant may offer a few AI features as a part of a modified Apple One subscription. "Software and services makes it more lucrative for Apple to pass it on with the Apple One subscription model," Shah said while speaking to CNBC.
He further added that an additional figure of between $10 and $20 is a realistic possibility. For context, Apple One currently costs $19.95 for a month and it comes with a range of Apple services including iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and more.
Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC that Apple may launch a bundled subscription service with various services under a single price. Similar predictions were shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month.
iPhone 16 may miss out on Apple Intelligence initially
Apple failed to offer the Apple Intelligence feature in the iOS 18 beta update suggesting that iPhone 16 may not get the AI features right out of the box. Only a few Apple Intelligence features made it to the iOS 18.1 version suggesting that iPhone 16 users may get some AI features a few weeks after the launch.
