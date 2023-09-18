iPhone users to get iOS 17 starting today! Will yours get it? Check full list

iOS 17 update: Ever since Apple debuted its next big update for iPhones called iOS 17 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, it has been rigorously testing its features, performance, bugs, and glitches. Over the past few months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released as many as 8 beta updates to both developers and public testers. And now, iOS 17 will be available to iPhone users starting today, September 18. Apple announced this date alongside the launch of its new iPhones at its Wonderlust event on September 12.

Therefore, with the release of iOS 17 imminent, check out its big features. Also, know if your iPhone is eligible for this big update.

iOS 17: Will your iPhone get it?

At its Wonderlust event, Apple discontinued several of its iPhones. After unveiling the iPhone 15 series, Apple announced that the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12 will be discontinued. However, all of these models are confirmed to get the iOS 17 update.

Here is the list of iPhones that will get iOS 17: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 Series, iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020., iPhone SE 2022.

These iPhones will miss out: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

iOS 17 release: Top new features

1. Contact Posters - With iOS 17, users can customize how they appear on other iPhone users' screens. Incoming calls can be tweaked with Memoji, typography, font colors, and photo edits. Apple says Contact Posters are “a new way for users to express themselves.” Contact Posters will also be available in third-party calling apps such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, Skype, and more.

2. Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

3. Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries.

4. Live Voicemail - The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. Using this feature, you can let your iPhone direct any call to voicemail, but instead of rejecting it, you can first get a live transcription of what the person is saying.