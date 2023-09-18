Icon

iPhone users to get iOS 17 starting today! Will yours get it? Check full list

iOS 17 will finally be released to iPhone users around the world after months of rigorous testing. Will your iPhone get it? Also, check out the top features of iOS 17.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 06:39 IST
Icon
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
Apple iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
Apple iOS 17
View all Images
Get iOS 17 on your iPhone starting today! Know if your iPhone is eligible for the update though. (Apple)

iOS 17 update: Ever since Apple debuted its next big update for iPhones called iOS 17 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, it has been rigorously testing its features, performance, bugs, and glitches. Over the past few months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released as many as 8 beta updates to both developers and public testers. And now, iOS 17 will be available to iPhone users starting today, September 18. Apple announced this date alongside the launch of its new iPhones at its Wonderlust event on September 12.

Therefore, with the release of iOS 17 imminent, check out its big features. Also, know if your iPhone is eligible for this big update.

iOS 17: Will your iPhone get it?

At its Wonderlust event, Apple discontinued several of its iPhones. After unveiling the iPhone 15 series, Apple announced that the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12 will be discontinued. However, all of these models are confirmed to get the iOS 17 update.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here is the list of iPhones that will get iOS 17: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 Series, iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020., iPhone SE 2022.

These iPhones will miss out: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

iOS 17 release: Top new features

1. Contact Posters - With iOS 17, users can customize how they appear on other iPhone users' screens. Incoming calls can be tweaked with Memoji, typography, font colors, and photo edits. Apple says Contact Posters are “a new way for users to express themselves.” Contact Posters will also be available in third-party calling apps such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, Skype, and more.

2. Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

3. Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries.

4. Live Voicemail - The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. Using this feature, you can let your iPhone direct any call to voicemail, but instead of rejecting it, you can first get a live transcription of what the person is saying.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 06:39 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone users to get iOS 17 starting today! Will yours get it? Check full list
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon