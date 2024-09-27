iPhones, MacBooks and more at huge discount in Apple Diwali sale: Check dates, offers and more
Are you ready for Apple's Diwali sale? Find out when it starts and what discounts you can expect on popular products like iPhones and MacBooks.
Apple confirmed the start date for its much-awaited Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3. The announcement has generated enthusiasm among consumers looking for festive deals. This annual sale is expected to feature discounts and exclusive offers on a variety of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.
Apple's festive offer kicks off on October 3, with the company stating, “Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date.” The announcement follows the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series during the 'It's Glowtime' event, showcasing four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices feature the latest iOS 18 software, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved battery performance.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Also read: Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing
mobile to buy?
While Apple has yet to disclose specific discounts or details on participating products for the upcoming sale, it is likely that the company will offer price reductions across various categories, including the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch. Shoppers can anticipate a range of enticing offers.
Currently, Apple provides several promotions to its customers:
- Low Monthly EMI: Buyers can access no-cost EMI plans for up to six months through many major banks.
- Apple Trade-In: Customers have the option to exchange their eligible devices through the Apple Trade-In program, receiving instant credit toward new purchases.
- Free Apple Music: Buyers will enjoy three months of free Apple Music with the acquisition of select Apple devices.
- Free Engraving: Apple allows users to engrave AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencils (2nd generation), or iPads with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no extra cost.
Also read: iPhone 13 around ₹40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal
In related news, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a significant price drop on the iPhone 15. The 256 GB variant retails for Rs. 64,999, while the 512 GB version costs Rs. 84,999. The iPhone 15 Plus is available for Rs. 64,999.
Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details
Additionally, shoppers can benefit from further bank discounts and exchange programs, potentially lowering the base model's price to Rs. 49,999, making the iPhone 15 an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an extra Rs. 1,000 discount for credit card and UPI transactions, and exchange deals can yield savings of up to Rs. 38,050 on older smartphones, depending on their model.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727422951435