iPhones, MacBooks and more at huge discount in Apple Diwali sale: Check dates, offers and more

Apple confirmed the start date for its much-awaited Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3. The announcement has generated enthusiasm among consumers looking for festive deals. This annual sale is expected to feature discounts and exclusive offers on a variety of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

Apple's festive offer kicks off on October 3, with the company stating, “Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date.” The announcement follows the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series during the 'It's Glowtime' event, showcasing four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices feature the latest iOS 18 software, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved battery performance.

While Apple has yet to disclose specific discounts or details on participating products for the upcoming sale, it is likely that the company will offer price reductions across various categories, including the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch. Shoppers can anticipate a range of enticing offers.

Currently, Apple provides several promotions to its customers:

Low Monthly EMI: Buyers can access no-cost EMI plans for up to six months through many major banks.

Apple Trade-In: Customers have the option to exchange their eligible devices through the Apple Trade-In program, receiving instant credit toward new purchases.

Free Apple Music: Buyers will enjoy three months of free Apple Music with the acquisition of select Apple devices.

Free Engraving: Apple allows users to engrave AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencils (2nd generation), or iPads with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no extra cost.

In related news, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a significant price drop on the iPhone 15. The 256 GB variant retails for Rs. 64,999, while the 512 GB version costs Rs. 84,999. The iPhone 15 Plus is available for Rs. 64,999.

Additionally, shoppers can benefit from further bank discounts and exchange programs, potentially lowering the base model's price to Rs. 49,999, making the iPhone 15 an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an extra Rs. 1,000 discount for credit card and UPI transactions, and exchange deals can yield savings of up to Rs. 38,050 on older smartphones, depending on their model.