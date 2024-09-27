 iPhones, MacBooks and more at huge discount in Apple Diwali sale: Check dates, offers and more | Mobile News

iPhones, MacBooks and more at huge discount in Apple Diwali sale: Check dates, offers and more

Are you ready for Apple's Diwali sale? Find out when it starts and what discounts you can expect on popular products like iPhones and MacBooks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 13:22 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 price in India: Here’s how much the new iPhone SE may cost
Apple Diwali sale
1/5 iPhone SE 4 is now one the most anticipated iPhone models after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. The iPhone SE model is due for an upgrade for quite a long time now. The iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3 that was launched back in 2022. (AppleTrack)
image caption
2/5 When launched, iPhone SE 4 will replace the iPhone SE 3 as the most affordable phone on Apple store. To recall, iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of 43,900. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will also carry a similar price tag and will cost less than 50,000.
image caption
3/5 Reports and leaks suggest that iPhone SE 4 will be a value buy with all the new features, especially Apple Intelligence. Priced around 45,000, it might provide an affordable entry point into the world of generative AI technology. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
Apple Diwali sale
4/5 iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button. Reports indicate that this model will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.  (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
image caption
5/5 As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.  (IceUniverse)
Apple Diwali sale
icon View all Images
Apple announced its Diwali sale starting October 3, offering discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and more. (Bloomberg)

Apple confirmed the start date for its much-awaited Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3. The announcement has generated enthusiasm among consumers looking for festive deals. This annual sale is expected to feature discounts and exclusive offers on a variety of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

Apple's festive offer kicks off on October 3, with the company stating, “Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date.” The announcement follows the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series during the 'It's Glowtime' event, showcasing four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices feature the latest iOS 18 software, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved battery performance.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While Apple has yet to disclose specific discounts or details on participating products for the upcoming sale, it is likely that the company will offer price reductions across various categories, including the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch. Shoppers can anticipate a range of enticing offers.

Currently, Apple provides several promotions to its customers:

  • Low Monthly EMI: Buyers can access no-cost EMI plans for up to six months through many major banks.
  • Apple Trade-In: Customers have the option to exchange their eligible devices through the Apple Trade-In program, receiving instant credit toward new purchases.
  • Free Apple Music: Buyers will enjoy three months of free Apple Music with the acquisition of select Apple devices.
  • Free Engraving: Apple allows users to engrave AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencils (2nd generation), or iPads with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no extra cost.

Also read: iPhone 13 around 40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal

In related news, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a significant price drop on the iPhone 15. The 256 GB variant retails for Rs. 64,999, while the 512 GB version costs Rs. 84,999. The iPhone 15 Plus is available for Rs. 64,999. 

Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 battery, design and other key specs leaked online amid release speculations- All details

Additionally, shoppers can benefit from further bank discounts and exchange programs, potentially lowering the base model's price to Rs. 49,999, making the iPhone 15 an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an extra Rs. 1,000 discount for credit card and UPI transactions, and exchange deals can yield savings of up to Rs. 38,050 on older smartphones, depending on their model.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 13:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launching soon, may become apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons iphone se 4 launching soon: big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected iphone 15 at 50000 in flipkart sale? will e-commerce giant surprise us again iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it samsung galaxy s25 ultra spotted with snapdragon 8 gen 4 - all details vivo v40e with 5,500mah battery, dimensity 7300 soc launched in india: check price, availability and more amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhones, MacBooks and more at huge discount in Apple Diwali sale: Check dates, offers and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets