iQOO Z7s launched with massive 64MP camera, Android 13: Price to specs, check it all out

iQOO Z7s 5G has been launched in India today. Know what is so special about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 16:46 IST
iQOO Z7s 5G comes with a 64MP camera, Android 13, and Snapdragon 695 chipset. (iQOO )
iQOO has expanded its Z7 series with the launch of the latest smartphone iQOO Z7s 5G in India. The company quietly launched the smartphone by listing it on the official website. It comes with a 64MP primary camera, Android 13, and a bunch of important features in the sub-Rs. 20000 smartphone segment. What else does it have to offer? Find everything here – specs, features, price to availability.

iQOO Z7s 5G: What it has offer?

The iQOO Z7s 5G features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ for your binge-watching on OTT. It is protected by Schott Xensation Glass and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8nm chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with FuntTouch OS 13 custom skin.

For photography, it gets a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Everything is powered by a 4500mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from these, some additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and single bottom-firing speakers. Interestingly, it gets a 3.5mm audio jack which is rare these days in smartphones. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C.

iQOO Z7s 5G price and availability

The iQOO Z7s 5G is available in two storage variants 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM along with 128GB storage. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999, while the 8GB variant is priced at Rs. 19999. You can find the smartphone in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options.

As a part of the launch promotions, iQOO is providing an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on ICICI and HDFC bank cards. You can purchase it from Amazon and online iQOO stores.

First Published Date: 22 May, 16:46 IST
