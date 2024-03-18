 iQOO Z9 Turbo specifications leak ahead of rumoured launch; Know what to expect | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 Turbo specifications leak ahead of rumoured launch; Know what to expect

iQOO Z9 Turbo specifications leak online revealing a possible 1.5K display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and 6000mAh battery.

By: HT TECH
Mar 18 2024, 11:13 IST
Icon
iQOO Z9 Turbo may sport a 1.5K display, leaks suggest. Check other details. (Representative Image) (iQOO)

Just days after the launch of iQOO Z9, the company may be preparing to unveil a more powerful smartphone in the same lineup. The iQOO Z9 Turbo specifications have been leaked online which reveal key details about the rumoured smartphone including its chipset, display and more. Leaks suggest it could be more powerful than the iQOO Z9 that launched on March 12 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Know what to expect from the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo.

Also Read: iQOO Z9 launched in India on March 12 - All you need to know

iQOO Z9 Turbo specifications leak

According to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z9 Turbo smartphone could very well be on the horizon. It may sport a 1.5K display, although the display size was not revealed. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the soon-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which could be the newest by lowest variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 family. It may carry the model number V2352A.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The leak further suggests that the iQOO Z9 Turbo may pack a 6000mAh battery. There have been other rumours around this smartphone too, with one suggesting it may have a refresh rate of 144Hz. If this turns out to be true, then it could be an upgrade over the 120Hz display of the iQOO Z9. Another rumour suggests it could get a 50MP dual camera setup at the back, while it may also support 80W fast charging.

Also Read: Top Camera Smartphones under Rs. 20000 - iQOO Z9, Redmi Note 13 and more

Comparison with iQOO Z9

In comparison, the iQOO Z9 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There's a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera. The smartphone 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via USB Type-C.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 11:13 IST
