It will be the coolest one? iPhone 16 likely to have a hardware cooling system

Leaks suggest Apple iPhone 16 will introduce advanced cooling solutions, including graphene thermal systems and metal battery casings to ensure the handset remains cool under all conditions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 13:26 IST
iPhone 16 expected to feature innovative graphene thermal system following iPhone 15 overheating concerns. (Pixabay)

In the wake of iPhone 15 users grappling with overheating challenges, Apple is rumored to be gearing up for a hardware overhaul in the upcoming iPhone 16. The tech giant, which initially addressed the iPhone 15 overheating issue through an iOS fix, is now reportedly exploring new cooling mechanisms for its next flagship. Shortly after the release of the iPhone 15 series, some users encountered the issue. Among them, Ian Zelbo of 9to5Mac highlighted the problem, with some users reporting temperatures so extreme that holding the phone without a case became nearly impossible. Thermal imaging revealed temperatures soaring as high as 116F.

Apple's Response

While some speculated that the shift from a stainless steel chassis to a titanium one in the Pro models might be the reason, Apple vehemently denied any hardware flaws. The tech giant attributed the problem to a combination of a bug in iOS 17 and certain third-party apps straining the processor. Thereafter, Apple rolled out a software fix as part of iOS 17.0.3, assuring users that the remedy would not compromise the phone's performance, 9to5Mac reported.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Rumors Surrounding iPhone 16's Thermal Innovation

Looking ahead, rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 suggest that Apple is gearing up for a significant thermal redesign. Leaks from the reputable source "Kosutami" indicate that Apple is actively developing a graphene thermal system for the iPhone 16 lineup. Additionally, the Pro models may incorporate metal battery casings to further overheating issues.

Graphene's remarkable thermal conductivity, surpassing that of the currently used copper in iPhone heat sinks, underscores Apple's commitment to addressing and advancing thermal management. Apple's previous interest in graphene, evident in patents related to its use in portable devices, further supports this move. Considering Apple's successful transition of the Apple Watch's battery casings to metal with the Series 7, a similar shift for the iPhone seems not only plausible but a strategic step toward resolving thermal challenges.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 13:26 IST
