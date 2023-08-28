JioBharat phone sale starts today on Amazon! Price is just Rs. 999

By: HT TECH
Aug 28 2023, 12:22 IST
Jio had recently launched the JioBharat 4G phone. The phone will go on sale from today August 28, 2023, in India. It is the new innovative phone by Jio that will give internet access to people at the lowest price. This will enable hundreds of millions of feature phone users to upgrade from 2G. Amazon has also released a phone teaser for the upcoming sale that will start at 12 p.m. Know more about the JioBharat phone.

Jio Bharat 4G phone specs

The JioBharat 4G phone comes with a 1.77-inch TFT display with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports a 0.3MP camera with LED flash and is powered by a 1000mAh battery. The phone is available in an ash black variant. The phone also supports 23 languages to meet wide user base needs in India. It is supported with an external microSD card of up to 128GB of storage. The phone is developed in collaboration with Karbonn, therefore the phone has both brandings. The front of the phone has Bharat written on it and on the backside, you'll see the Karbonn logo. The phone will come with a fast 4G internet speed. All the amazing specs will be available at the lowest price of only Rs.999.

Jio has also planned to provide its users with affordable internet plans. The recharge plan begins at only Rs.123 for 28 days which will provide unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. Users will also have access to Jio apps and they can easily stream movies and videos on the phone. Users can also opt for Jio's yearly internet plan at only Rs.1234 in which they'll get unlimited calls and 168 GB data.

Sale and availability

Users planning to buy the JioBharat 4G phone can visit the e-commerce website Amazon and make the purchase from today, August 28, after 12 PM. They can also visit the Reliance digital store. However, the company has yet to announce its availability in other retail outlets.

