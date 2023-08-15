Leak shows Google Pixel 8 Pro set to pack Audio Magic Eraser feature

Premium smartphone releases keep tech enthusiasts excited. And the same is happening around the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google has already unveiled some remarkable devices this year but, the tech community is buzzing with excitement over the forthcoming Google Pixel 8 series. Now, there is some concrete evidence available that is suggesting what it may pack. Thanks to a leaked promotional video, a groundbreaking feature has been unveiled that is said to reshape audio editing in videos - the ‘Audio Magic Eraser.'

Audio Magic Eraser

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to launch in October 2023 and it is set to introduce an innovative feature that has the potential to revolutionize the way we edit audio in videos. According to a report by Pocket-Lint, the Audio Magic Eraser is akin to its image-editing counterpart the Magic Eraser.

Just as the Magic Eraser lets users remove unwanted elements from images, such as distracting objects or people, the Audio Magic Eraser aims to remove background noise from videos. A short promotional video leaked on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showcases the feature's capabilities in a 14-second clip, offering viewers a glimpse into its potential.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The leaked video reveals a girl on a skateboard, energetically shouting "Woo hoo!" back to the camera with the clatter of wheels in the background. Following the application of Audio Magic Eraser, her voice becomes distinct and crystal clear, while the intrusive wheel noise fades away, transforming the overall video experience.

For anyone who has attempted to remove background noise from video clips, the struggle is real. Often, reshooting isn't an option, leaving users dissatisfied. However, if Audio Magic Eraser delivers on its promise, it could be an efficient and effective solution to an age-old problem.

The leaked video also provides a sneak peek into another exciting aspect of the Google Pixel 8 Pro: a new blue colorway for the device. This added aesthetic appeal is likely to capture the attention of fashion-conscious users, adding a touch of novelty to the visual experience.

Expected specs and features of Google Pixel 8 Pro

As we reported earlier, one of the notable upgrades could be the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series and that it will run on Android 14 out of the box. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may get a 50MP (OIS) triple-camera setup along with a 64MP Ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4950mAh battery with the support of 27W wired charging. Additionally, the Pro model is expected to feature a temperature sensor and Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.