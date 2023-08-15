Leak shows Google Pixel 8 Pro set to pack Audio Magic Eraser feature

Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to pack a feature called Audio Magic Eraser. This- feature removes background noise from videos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 10:12 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Audio Magic Eraser.
View all Images
A leaked promotional video from the platform X (formerly Twitter), hints that Google Pixel 8 Pro can feature the Audio Magic Eraser. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Premium smartphone releases keep tech enthusiasts excited. And the same is happening around the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google has already unveiled some remarkable devices this year but, the tech community is buzzing with excitement over the forthcoming Google Pixel 8 series. Now, there is some concrete evidence available that is suggesting what it may pack. Thanks to a leaked promotional video, a groundbreaking feature has been unveiled that is said to reshape audio editing in videos - the ‘Audio Magic Eraser.'

Audio Magic Eraser

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to launch in October 2023 and it is set to introduce an innovative feature that has the potential to revolutionize the way we edit audio in videos. According to a report by Pocket-Lint, the Audio Magic Eraser is akin to its image-editing counterpart the Magic Eraser.

Just as the Magic Eraser lets users remove unwanted elements from images, such as distracting objects or people, the Audio Magic Eraser aims to remove background noise from videos. A short promotional video leaked on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showcases the feature's capabilities in a 14-second clip, offering viewers a glimpse into its potential.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The leaked video reveals a girl on a skateboard, energetically shouting "Woo hoo!" back to the camera with the clatter of wheels in the background. Following the application of Audio Magic Eraser, her voice becomes distinct and crystal clear, while the intrusive wheel noise fades away, transforming the overall video experience.

For anyone who has attempted to remove background noise from video clips, the struggle is real. Often, reshooting isn't an option, leaving users dissatisfied. However, if Audio Magic Eraser delivers on its promise, it could be an efficient and effective solution to an age-old problem.

The leaked video also provides a sneak peek into another exciting aspect of the Google Pixel 8 Pro: a new blue colorway for the device. This added aesthetic appeal is likely to capture the attention of fashion-conscious users, adding a touch of novelty to the visual experience.

Expected specs and features of Google Pixel 8 Pro

As we reported earlier, one of the notable upgrades could be the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series and that it will run on Android 14 out of the box. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may get a 50MP (OIS) triple-camera setup along with a 64MP Ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4950mAh battery with the support of 27W wired charging. Additionally, the Pro model is expected to feature a temperature sensor and Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 10:11 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Leak shows Google Pixel 8 Pro set to pack Audio Magic Eraser feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets