LEAKED! Get first look at Google Pixel Fold design, display

Google is all set to venture into the foldable smartphone market with its rumoured Google Pixel Fold. Extensive details about Google's first foldable have been tipped in this past week, with reports revealing its specs, design, possible launch date and estimated price. As per the reports Google is planning to launch the Pixel Fold at its annual developer conference Google I/O on May 10. Now, a leaked video has surfaced online on Twitter which gives us a first look of Google's upcoming foldable smartphone.

Spotted by 9to5Google, popular tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has tweeted a video which shows the Google Pixel Fold in action. Although the UI was blurred out, it gives us a good first look at the build and design of the smartphone.

A peek at the Google Pixel Fold

As per the video, the Google Pixel Fold has rounded edges with a sizable bezels along the top and bottom. No under-display camera could be spotted, suggesting that it could be embedded in the thick bezels. The display seems to be around the same size as the Oppo Find N, and wider than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

One aspect which the smartphone looks to have managed to hide is the notch, as no visible crease is spotted, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 where the crease is substantial. Moreover, a side-mounted power button can be spotted along with volume buttons, which are located in the bottom half of the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected price

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech has claimed that Google could price its upcoming Fold smartphone as high as $1799, putting it at par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Tipster Debayan Roy has further corroborated this claim that is could be priced at $1799.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on unofficial listings and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement by Google will reveal the actual specs, pricing and other information about the Google Pixel Fold.