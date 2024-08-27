Moto G45 vs iQOO Z9 Lite: Check out which budget smartphone is worth buying

Moto G45 vs iQOO Z9 Lite: In search of a feature-filled budget smartphone? Then we have found the right options for you that may cater to your day-to-day requirements. The Moto G45 and iQOO Z9 Lite are the latest budget smartphones that have been gaining much popularity in the smartphone market. To help you pick the right smartphone, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between Moto G45 and iQOO Z9 Lite.

Moto G45 vs iQOO Z9 Lite

Design and display: The Moto G45 comes with a vegan leather back panel and offers an IP52 rating for dust and water splash protection. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9 Lite features a plastic body with a marble-like pattern, giving it a very premium look. The smartphone has received an IP64 dust and water protection rating, making it more durable.

In terms of display, the Moto G45 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 560 nits peak brightness. Whereas the iQOO Z9 Lite features a similar 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD, however, it offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits peak brightness.

Camera: The Moto G45 features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. The iQOO Z9 Lite also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main and a 2MP depth camera. In terms of the front-facing camera, Motorola is offering a 16MP camera, whereas, iQOO is offering an 8MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: The Moto G45 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9 Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For lasting performance, the Moto G45 and iQOO Z9 Lite, both are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, Motorola offers 18W charging support and iQOO offers 15W charging.

Price: In terms of pricing, the Moto G45 is available at a starting price of Rs.10999. Whereas, the iQOO Z9 Lite starts at a price of Rs.10499.

