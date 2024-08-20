 Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch- Details | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch- Details

Motorola teases the upcoming Razr 50 in India, showcasing its large external display and advanced camera features ahead of the official launch. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 14:01 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launching tomorrow! Check expected specs, features, price
Display: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+. Interestingly, it will have a bigger cover display with a 3.6-inch pOLED panel. On the other hand, the Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and a 1.5-inch cover display.
Chipset: Motorola has confirmed that Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while Razr 40 will get Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.
Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch
Battery: The Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery while the standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.
Cameras: For photography, the Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. While the Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both of these models will get a 32MP macro vision camera.
Expected price: The prices for Motorola Razr 40 series are yet to be revealed. However, a leaked image by Amazon suggests that the Razr 40 may be priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.
Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch
Motorola Razr 50 is set to launch in India soon with a large external display and updated features. (@motorolaindia)

Motorola is set to release the Motorola Razr 50 in India, an updated version of its popular flip phone- Moto Razr 40. The company has shared a teaser on its official X handle, highlighting the phone's new and larger cover screen and enhanced camera features. Here's what Motorola has in store for you. Have a look.

Motorola Razr 50: Teaser Details

Theteaser reveals a significant upgrade from the previous Moto Razr 40, featuring a cover screen that measures 3.6 inches diagonally. This is an increase of 2.1 inches over the previous model. The larger display allows users to perform more functions, such as taking hands-free selfies and group photos. It also improves visibility during photo, video, or video call use.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: Check price, specs and more

The cover screen might be an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, 413 ppi pixel density, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, peak brightness of 1,700 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Google Pixel Fold to be available for purchase even after Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Check details here

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications and Features (expected)

Based on the Chinese model, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and HDR10+ support. This is a significant improvement over the previous model's 1,400 nits peak brightness. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chipset and include a 4,200mAh battery with 30W charging support. It will also offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Android 14.

GoPro fires 15% of its employees to reduce operating costs - Details

The cover screen is likely to include a 32MP camera, while the rear camera setup is expected to have a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both cameras should support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 14:01 IST
