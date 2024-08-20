Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch- Details
Motorola teases the upcoming Razr 50 in India, showcasing its large external display and advanced camera features ahead of the official launch. Here’s what to expect.
Motorola is set to release the Motorola Razr 50 in India, an updated version of its popular flip phone- Moto Razr 40. The company has shared a teaser on its official X handle, highlighting the phone's new and larger cover screen and enhanced camera features. Here's what Motorola has in store for you. Have a look.
Motorola Razr 50: Teaser Details
Theteaser reveals a significant upgrade from the previous Moto Razr 40, featuring a cover screen that measures 3.6 inches diagonally. This is an increase of 2.1 inches over the previous model. The larger display allows users to perform more functions, such as taking hands-free selfies and group photos. It also improves visibility during photo, video, or video call use.
Keep a look out for the latest smartphone with a massive external display. We bet you're going to love this 😉#ComingSoon #MotorolaRazr50 #FliplessDoMore pic.twitter.com/A0GZmIALVV— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 19, 2024
The cover screen might be an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, 413 ppi pixel density, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, peak brightness of 1,700 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Motorola Razr 50: Specifications and Features (expected)
Based on the Chinese model, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and HDR10+ support. This is a significant improvement over the previous model's 1,400 nits peak brightness. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chipset and include a 4,200mAh battery with 30W charging support. It will also offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Android 14.
The cover screen is likely to include a 32MP camera, while the rear camera setup is expected to have a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both cameras should support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.
