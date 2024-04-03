Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G price drop rolled out ahead of Edge 50 Pro launch! Check discounts, offers and more

Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G is now available at an exciting discount of 20 pct on Amazon, priced at just Rs. 27,994 ahead of the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. This significant price drop makes it an irresistible offer for tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike. Check out the details of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo price drop offer below.

About Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide an exceptional user experience. With its impressive specifications and advanced features, it offers excellent value for money.

Now, let's dive into the exciting offers and discounts available on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo:

No Cost EMI: Customers can avail of No Cost EMI options, starting at Rs. 1,357, making it easier to own this cutting-edge device without any additional interest charges.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Offer: With this offer, customers can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 1,260.51 on EMI interest when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards for purchase.

Partner Offers: Business customers can benefit from getting GST invoices and save up to 28 pct on their purchases, making it a lucrative deal for entrepreneurs and professionals.

With these enticing offers, owning the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G becomes more affordable and accessible for a wide range of consumers. Whether you're looking for a high-performance smartphone for personal use or professional tasks, this discounted price makes it an attractive option.

Equipped with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, a stunning 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, and a powerful Dimensity 7030 Processor, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G delivers seamless multitasking, vibrant visuals, and smooth performance. Additionally, its impressive camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera, ensures stunning photos and selfies.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G at a discounted price on Amazon. Upgrade to cutting-edge technology and elevate your smartphone experience today!

