Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched: price, specs and features

Motorola has officially introduced its latest smartphone offering, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India. This sleek device marks the second installment in the Edge 40 series, following the successful debut of the Edge 40 earlier this year. The Edge 40 Neo is a more affordable option in this series, and it packs some cool features like a 144Hz screen, a big 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Let's dive into the details of what the Motorola Edge 40 Neo brings to the table.

Motorola EDGE 40 NEO: Specifications

The brand-new Moto Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch pOLED 10-bit screen with IP68 Underwater protection. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, and an impressive pixel density of 409 ppi. Powering this device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. The smartphone comes equipped with the latest Android 13-based skin right out of the box and features a substantial 5,000mAh battery with support for blazing-fast 68W charging. Motorola sweetens the deal with a promise of two years of Android upgrades and consistent software patches. Also read: Ahead of Android 14 launch, Google releases update for Pixel phones; Pixel 4a dropped

When it comes to photography, the Edge 40 Neo sports a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera sensor that doubles as a depth and macro mode powerhouse for all your daily snapshots. On the front, a 32 MP camera caters to your selfie needs. This device also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and supports HDR10+ visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, and the immersive Moto Spatial sound experience.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Price and Availability

The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at Rs. 23,999. If you want more power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it'll cost you Rs. 25,999. But here's the exciting bit: Motorola is offering a special festive price for a limited time, so you can get the base model for only Rs. 20,999 or the higher-end model for Rs. 22,999.

You can get your hands on theMotorola Edge 40 Neo starting September 28th at 7 pm. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail stores. Motorola is also giving you options to save some money, with an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 or an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000. So, if you've been eyeing a new phone, this might be the one for you.