Icon

Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched: price, specs and features

Motorola introduces the new budget-friendly Edge 40 Neo smartphone in India with some improved specs and limited-time festive offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 16:10 IST
Icon
Motorola Moto G84: Price, specs and availability
Motorola
1/6 Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G84 5G, the latest addition to its G series of smartphones. It will be available at the launch price of Rs. 19999.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/6 The Moto G84 5G is the first Moto G series device ever to come with the incredibly vibrant, Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. The smartphone radiates a vibrant shade that electrifies the senses, making a distinctive and bold statement. (Motorola)
image caption
3/6 The Moto G84 5G boasts an incredibly vivid 120Hz 6.55 "POLED display that delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours through 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 support that truly brings entertainment to life.  (Motorola)
image caption
4/6 The Moto G84 is equipped with an ultra-sharp 50 MP primary camera with Optical Image stabilisation (OIS), which eliminates blurry photos and shaky videos. Plus, its UltraPixel technology allows the users to capture sharper, brighter photos, irrespective of the lighting conditions. (Motorola)
image caption
5/6 On the front, the smartphone features a fast-focusing 16MP camera, which can capture beautifully sharp selfies in the blink of an eye. (Motorola)
image caption
6/6 The Moto G84 5G is backed up by a powerful 5000mAh battery which fuels up fast with blazing speed. Moto G84 5G will be available in three beautiful colours, namely: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish (Motorola)
Motorola
View all Images
Motorola introduces the Edge 40 Neo in India, offering a 144Hz screen, 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. (Motorola)

Motorola has officially introduced its latest smartphone offering, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India. This sleek device marks the second installment in the Edge 40 series, following the successful debut of the Edge 40 earlier this year. The Edge 40 Neo is a more affordable option in this series, and it packs some cool features like a 144Hz screen, a big 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Let's dive into the details of what the Motorola Edge 40 Neo brings to the table.

Motorola EDGE 40 NEO: Specifications

The brand-new Moto Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch pOLED 10-bit screen with IP68 Underwater protection. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, and an impressive pixel density of 409 ppi. Powering this device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. The smartphone comes equipped with the latest Android 13-based skin right out of the box and features a substantial 5,000mAh battery with support for blazing-fast 68W charging. Motorola sweetens the deal with a promise of two years of Android upgrades and consistent software patches. Also read: Ahead of Android 14 launch, Google releases update for Pixel phones; Pixel 4a dropped

When it comes to photography, the Edge 40 Neo sports a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera sensor that doubles as a depth and macro mode powerhouse for all your daily snapshots. On the front, a 32 MP camera caters to your selfie needs. This device also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and supports HDR10+ visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, and the immersive Moto Spatial sound experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Price and Availability

The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at Rs. 23,999. If you want more power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it'll cost you Rs. 25,999. But here's the exciting bit: Motorola is offering a special festive price for a limited time, so you can get the base model for only Rs. 20,999 or the higher-end model for Rs. 22,999.

You can get your hands on theMotorola Edge 40 Neo starting September 28th at 7 pm. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail stores. Motorola is also giving you options to save some money, with an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 or an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000. So, if you've been eyeing a new phone, this might be the one for you.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 16:09 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched: price, specs and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon