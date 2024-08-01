 Motorola Edge 50 launched in India at Rs. 27999: Check out specs, features, and more | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 launched in India at Rs. 27999: Check out specs, features, and more

Motorola Edge 50 has been launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, know more about the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 13:21 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
1/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung finally unveiled their new generation of foldable smartphones with new design, processor, and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM to provide users with ease of multitasking and faster smartphone speed. With a new foldable device, Samsung also announced new wearable products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
2/5 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola also launched its new-gen clamshell foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.99999 and offers several unique features. The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It comes with the biggest cover display in the flip smartphone market.  (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
3/5 Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo also announced its AI-powered Reno 12 series in India with new design, features and eye-catching camera features. The series includes Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy processor. The smartphones offer several advanced AI features such as AI tool Box, AI recording summary, AI best face, AI studio, and much more.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
4/5 Motorola G85: After months of speculation, Motorola finally announced its new G-series smartphone, the G85 in India at a starting price of Rs.17999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+128GB. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a Smart Connect feature which is available in its high-end smartphones.  (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
5/5 Lava Blaze X: It is the new affordable smartphone launched by Indian smartphone brand Lava. The Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.14999.  (Lava)
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details.
icon View all Images
Motorola Edge 50 comes with a new vegan suede back, check details. (Motorola)

Motorola Edge 50 smartphone has been finally launched in India after months of speculations. The smartphone joins the family of the Motorola Edge 50 series which also includes the Edge 50 Fusion and the premium Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Ultra. The smartphone retains a similar design as its siblings, however, the Edge 50 has received a Military grade certification, unlike other smartphones in the Motorola Edge 50 family. Know more about the newly launched smartphone. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review

More about Motorola Edge 50
Motorola Edge 50
  • Jasper Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹27,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 specifications and features

The Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.67-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 making it scratch and impact resistant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor along with Motorola's vapour cooling system. The Edge 50 will run on Hello UI based on Android 14. Motorola is also offering 2 years of major software updates and 3 years of security patches. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones launching in India this week

For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony-Lytia 700C sensor,  a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it also features a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that comes with 68W fast charging support. 

Motorola Edge 50 price and availability 

The Motorola Edge 50 was launched in three colour options: Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey. While the Green and Peach variant features a vegan leather back, the Grey colour option comes with a vegan suede back.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra

It was announced with only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs.27999 and it will go on sale from August 8, 2024, at 12 PM on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail Rs.2000 instant discount using the Axis Bank credit card transactions.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 13:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, apple files patent iphone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at september launch, here’s when apple may release it iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max likely to get this major upgrade for faster wifi speed, check details here vivo v40 and v40 pro india launch date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know iphone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iphone 15 pro users, apple rolls out ios 18.1 beta iphone 16 launch likely in september: dummy models show design, colour options and more iphone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of september launch- all details realme 13 pro 5g series launched in india at rs.26999: check out specs, features, and more oppo k12x 5g affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: check specs, features, availability and more iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Edge 50 launched in India at Rs. 27999: Check out specs, features, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
washing machine

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Big price cuts rolled out on IFB, LG, other washing machines
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Apple AirPods Pro

Christmas gift ideas: Apple AirPods Pro to Sony INZONE H5, check out these premium offerings

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets