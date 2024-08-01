Motorola Edge 50 launched in India at Rs. 27999: Check out specs, features, and more

Motorola Edge 50 smartphone has been finally launched in India after months of speculations. The smartphone joins the family of the Motorola Edge 50 series which also includes the Edge 50 Fusion and the premium Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Ultra. The smartphone retains a similar design as its siblings, however, the Edge 50 has received a Military grade certification, unlike other smartphones in the Motorola Edge 50 family. Know more about the newly launched smartphone.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review

More about Motorola Edge 50 Motorola Edge 50 Jasper Green

Jasper Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 specifications and features

The Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.67-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 making it scratch and impact resistant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor along with Motorola's vapour cooling system. The Edge 50 will run on Hello UI based on Android 14. Motorola is also offering 2 years of major software updates and 3 years of security patches.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones launching in India this week

For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony-Lytia 700C sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it also features a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that comes with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 price and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 was launched in three colour options: Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey. While the Green and Peach variant features a vegan leather back, the Grey colour option comes with a vegan suede back.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra

It was announced with only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs.27999 and it will go on sale from August 8, 2024, at 12 PM on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail Rs.2000 instant discount using the Axis Bank credit card transactions.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!